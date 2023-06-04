White Sox’s Liam Hendriks gets first win of 2023 on National Cancer Survivors Day

On Sunday, the Chicago White Sox accomplished a 6-2 comeback victory in opposition to the Detroit Tigers (field ranking) with nearer Liam Hendriks, incomes the win. It used to be an improbable second to rejoice on National Cancer Survivors Day, which falls on the first Sunday in June, as identified by means of the White Sox press group of workers. Hendriks were recognized with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January, and simplest lately returned to the majors after finishing his chemotherapy in April.

Hendriks pitched one inning of the tied recreation, hanging out two batters and going through 3, which ended in a blank inning. Since he used to be activated from his harm record, he has already pitched two video games, permitting two runs in 3 hits and a stroll whilst hanging out a batter. When requested about his efficiency, he shared with the click, “It’s one of those scripts. Hopefully I can continue moving forward and continue at least doing the right thing on the field and give some people some hope to continue fighting.”

The White Sox received the sport within the backside of the 9th, because of a Jake Burger grand slam in opposition to Alex Lange. Hendriks, a three-time All-Star, used to be the eighth-best within the Cy Young Award vote casting in 2021, and he additionally received the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award in each 2020 and 2021. During the 2022 season, he effectively transformed 37 of his 41 saves alternatives whilst registering 85 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings, leaving him with a 2.81 ERA for all the season.