‘White supremacist’ threatened to ‘challenge’ police at Texas Capitol this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a “known white supremacist” who law enforcement say threatened online to “carry a firearm onto the Texas State Capitol grounds this weekend and challenge any law enforcement officer who tries to take law enforcement actions against him.”
Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is wanted for making terroristic threats. There is a $1,000 cash reward for anyone who can help lead to Lloyd’s arrest. Tips can be anonymous.
DPS said Lloyd is a convicted felon who cannot legally carry a firearm.
He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 250 pounds.
You can submit tips either through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a tip online.
DPS said Lloyd should be considered armed and dangerous.