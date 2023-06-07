White woman who fatally shot Black woman through front door arrested on manslaughter and other charges

In Ocala, Florida, a White woman named Susan Lorincz has been arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and other offenses after reportedly shooting and killing her Black neighbor, Ajike Owens. The incident was the culmination of a 2-and-a-half-year feud between the neighbors, and Owens’ family members have been calling for Lorincz’s arrest since the shooting occurred on Friday night. Lorincz had allegedly become angry over Owens’ children playing in a field close to her apartment, and the argument came to a head when Lorincz threw a roller skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son and hit him in the toe. The boy and his 12-year-old brother then went to speak to Lorincz, and she opened her door and swung at them with an umbrella. They told their mother what happened and Owens approached Lorincz’s home, knocked on the door multiple times, and demanded that Lorincz come outside. Lorincz then fired one shot through the door, striking Owens in her upper chest. Lorincz claimed she acted in self-defense and that Owens was trying to break down her door, but detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law. The shooting has sparked widespread anger and protests and brought Florida’s divisive “stand your ground law” back in the spotlight. The manslaughter charge Lorincz is facing is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and she’s also charged with culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault.



