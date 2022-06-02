Who Asked For A Share of Oklahoma’s Federal Pandemic Relief Funds

Oklahoma buying officers have launched particulars on greater than 1,400 tasks asking for billions in federal pandemic reduction underneath the American Rescue Plan Act.
The venture purposes vary from $141 million for the Oklahoma Pandemic Heart for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater and $220 million for capital improvements at state parks to $10 million for a Joint Operations Heart for the Oklahoma Nationwide Guard. Others are regionally based mostly, like funding for a brand new public security constructing in Norman, $100,000 for an annual dance pageant in Tulsa and patio enhancements for a microbrewery in Oklahoma Metropolis.
The Legislature earlier this month voted itself right into a concurrent particular session to offer extra oversight and vetting of the tasks making use of for federal pandemic reduction funds. The cash for the tasks should be allotted by the top of 2024 and spent by the top of 2026 underneath the American Rescue Plan Act.
