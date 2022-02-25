Who could win player of the year in every women’s college basketball conference?

The dialog round who ought to be the 2021-22 women’s college basketball nationwide player of the year is racing towards a fever pitch. The Aliyah Boston vs. Caitlin Clark debate is taking middle stage. Throw in Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, the projected No. 1 choose in ESPN’s newest WNBA mock draft, and Stanford’s Haley Jones, final season’s Remaining 4 Most Excellent Player, and now we have the beginnings of a powerful All-America crew.
How dominant are these gamers inside their very own conferences? Who is their chief competitors for particular person supremacy? We reply these questions not simply in the SEC and Large Ten however in every convention throughout the nation. As the common season attracts to a detailed and Champ Week is simply round the nook — the first convention event ideas off March 1, with the first computerized bid to the NCAA event up for grabs on March 5 — awards for the 2021-22 season will begin coming in quick and livid. So allow us to put together you for the way the player of the year race would possibly play out in all 32 conferences. And be sure you test Bracketology to see ESPN’s newest projection of the 68-team NCAA event.
Navigate to every league:
American | America East | ACC | Atlantic Solar | A-10 | Large 12 | Large East | Large Sky | Large South | Large Ten | Large West | CAA | C-USA | Horizon | Ivy | MAAC | MAC | MEAC | MVC | MW | NEC | OVC | Pac-12 | Patriot | SEC | SoCon | Southland | SWAC | Summit | Solar Belt | WCC | WAC
American Athletic Convention
Moon Ursin, Tulane Inexperienced Wave
Tulane is on its method to the program’s greatest season since 2015-16, and the addition of Ursin for her graduate season is a giant cause. Together with her nationwide championship expertise after 4 years at Baylor, Ursin has been all the things anybody at Tulane could have needed. And she or he received one thing important in returning to her dwelling state of Louisiana: For the first time in her college profession, she is the star. Her scoring (14.2 factors per recreation) and rebounding (8.6 rebounds per recreation) numbers are profession highs and rank amongst the high 5 in the AAC. She can also be second on the crew in assists and recorded the first triple-double in program historical past.
Prime competitors: Diamond Battles, UCF Knights (14.Zero PPG, 2.Three steals per recreation)
The league chief in minutes, Battles is an excellent defender and the greatest offensive player on the league’s greatest crew.
America East
Anne Simon, Maine Black Bears
A late-season push by the Black Bears, mixed with the convention’s resolution to ban Stony Brook from the America East event, has made Maine the favourite to seize the America East’s computerized bid and attain the NCAA event for the third time since 2018. Simon leads the cost as the greatest two-way player in the convention. The 5-foot-Eight junior guard, who can also be a three-year captain of the Luxembourg nationwide crew, tops the America East in each scoring (16.1 PPG) and steals (3.Zero SPG). Successful this award could be the pure development for Simon, who was the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2020 and a first-team all-conference choice final year.
Prime competitors: Emma Utterback, Vermont Catamounts (14.1 PPG, 3.Eight assists per recreation)
The junior guard is the driving drive behind Vermont’s first successful season since 2010.
Emily Lytle sends a pleasant dime to Elizabeth Kitley for the sturdy layup
ACC
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech Hokies
Statistically, Kitley is having nearly the very same season she had a year in the past. This year, nevertheless, the 6-6 junior has been the clear centerpiece of the most profitable Hokies crew since Virginia Tech joined the ACC in 2004. Kitley is a throwback low submit middle whose turnaround jumper has change into one of the most indefensible pictures in the convention. She’s averaging 17.7 factors (vs. 18.2 final season) on 53.7% taking pictures (53.1% final year) to associate with 10.2 rebounds (10.Four RPG final season). That sort of consistency and reliability is tough to match.
Prime competitors: Emily Engstler, Louisville Cardinals (11.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.2 APG, 2.1 SPG, 1.Eight blocks per recreation)
The Swiss Military knife of the ACC, Engstler may be the distinction between successful and dropping, even while not having to attain.
Atlantic Solar
Tishara Morehouse, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
FGCU coach Karl Smesko has constructed such a top quality program that he can have one Player of the Year go down with damage and have one of her teammates slide proper into the honor. The Eagles’ Kierstan Bell, the A-Solar’s greatest player over the previous two years, was sidelined for a month after tearing a knee ligament in mid-January. Morehouse took it from there. The 5-Three senior has averaged 23.Zero PPG since, retaining FGCU in place to win its 11th regular-season A-Solar title in 12 years. Morehouse has made 49.0% of her discipline objective makes an attempt and handed out 4.7 assists per recreation.
Prime competitors: Jazz Bond, North Florida Ospreys (16.Three PPG, 7.9 RPG)
The 6-Four Bond is the league’s main scorer this season and was the convention Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.
Tishara Morehouse with the nice end off the fastbreak
Atlantic 10
Sam Breen, UMass Minutewomen
Breen’s profession was remodeled after she left Penn State for UMass halfway via the 2018-19 season. Since she started her profession in Amherst, the 6-1 Breen has been one of the A-10’s greatest gamers. This season she is the greatest. Not coincidentally, UMass is having fun with the winningest season in program historical past. Breen’s 16 double-doubles are good for 10th in the nation, and he or she’s the high scorer (16.Eight PPG) on the greatest offensive crew in the convention.
Prime competitors: Anna DeWolfe, Fordham Rams (19.Zero PPG, 2.9 APG)
DeWolfe is the league’s high scorer and is third in the nation in minutes performed.
Large East
Aneesah Morrow, DePaul Blue Demons
The manufacturing is staggering. That Morrow is a freshman is much more astounding. She leads the nation with 24 double-doubles, together with 21 straight, and her 13.Eight rebounds per recreation additionally tops the nation. The spacing the DePaul offense employs provides her free reign to assault the offensive glass, and her capability to show misses into makes is a big half of Morrow’s 21.Zero factors per recreation. She already has 4 30-point video games, and he or she collected 27 rebounds in a late-January win over Seton Corridor. Morrow’s 12 Large East Freshman of the Week awards are simply a file, and he or she has been named nationwide freshman of the week 4 occasions.
Prime competitors: Maddy Siegrist, Villanova Wildcats (26.Three PPG, 9.9 RPG)
The 6-1 junior simply grew to become eligible for the scoring title after lacking six video games earlier this season with a damaged hand, and he or she now trails solely nationwide chief Caitlin Clark by lower than half some extent per recreation.
Large Sky
Darian White, Montana State Bobcats
The reigning Large Sky Defensive Player of the Year, White has been a Bobcat star from the second she arrived in Bozeman from Boise. This season the junior level guard hit profession highs with 15.Three factors and 4.5 assists per recreation for a crew closing in on its second regular-season championship in three years. White’s 2.6 steals per recreation leads the convention for the second consecutive season.
Prime competitors: Lianna Tillman, Sacramento State Hornets (20.5 PPG, 6.1 APG)
She by no means averaged double-figure scoring in 4 seasons at Pacific, however Tillman has exploded as a Hornet to steer the Large Sky in each scoring and assists.
Large South
Akila Smith, Longwood Lancers
Behind the shot-blocking drive that’s Smith, the Lancers are having their greatest season since becoming a member of Division I in 2007. One year after being named the Large South’s Defensive Player of the Year, Smith could be including extra {hardware}. Her 2.Eight BPG are good for eighth in the nation. If she continues this tempo, and Longwood (presently tied for first) makes a deep Large South event run, Smith, a 5-11 senior, will set the single-season faculty file in blocked pictures for the third straight year. Smith has one of solely two triple-doubles this season which have included blocked pictures (Tennessee’s Tamari Key has the different). Her 16.7 PPG and seven.Four RPG every rank fourth in the convention, and he or she leads the league in discipline objective share (58.6%). Throw in 1.7 SPG as icing on the cake of what ought to be one other defensive player of the year trophy.
Prime competitors: Jhessyka Williams, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (16.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.Three SPG)
The 5-10 senior has helped the Runnin’ Bulldogs overcome a 2-9 begin and led them on a current seven-game successful streak.
Large 12
NaLyssa Smith, Baylor Bears
This was Smith’s award to lose from the second the season began, and never as soon as did she depart any doubt. The 2021 Wade Trophy winner’s 21.2 factors and 11.2 rebounds per recreation are enhancements over her junior season. Professional prepared, with the velocity, leaping capability, motor and ending abilities above what some WNBA gamers have, Smith is trending towards the high choose in the WNBA draft. Earlier than that, she has the unfinished enterprise of successful a second consecutive Large 12 Player of the Year.
Prime competitors: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State Wildcats (23.Zero PPG, 10.Three RPG, 56.Four FG%)
A 61-point recreation actually helps, however Lee’s numbers are large even with out the single-game NCAA Division I scoring file she set towards Oklahoma on Jan. 23.
Together with her again to the basket, Caitlin Clark makes use of some good strikes to get the layup to go down for Iowa.
Large Ten
Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes
With all the deserved consideration being thrown Clark’s means, it is tough to keep in mind that she received off to one thing of a sluggish begin. On Jan. 13, Clark was taking pictures simply 22.6% from 3-point territory. That appears so way back now. She’s on tempo to be the first women’s player to steer the nation in scoring (26.9 PPG) and assists (8.2 APG). We additionally should not overlook about her 8.Zero rebounds per recreation or these 5 triple-doubles. Her subsequent step is getting Iowa deeper than the Candy 16.
Prime competitors: Naz Hillmon, Michigan Wolverines (20.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 57.7 FG%)
In most different seasons or in most different conferences, Hillmon could be the simple winner.
Large West
Maddi Utti, Lengthy Seaside State Seaside
Two years in the past, Utti was the Mountain West Convention Player of the Year. Now she has made her mark in her one graduate season in the Large West. With averages of 14.Eight factors, 8.7 rebounds, 3.Zero assists, 3.Four steals and 1.1 blocks, Utti’s versatility is on show in every recreation. She has been held to single-digit scoring in simply 5 video games, however even then, she pulled in 14 rebounds and registered eight steals in one of them (a win over Richmond). The Seaside are permitting 5 fewer factors per recreation than they did final year and are the high defensive crew in the convention. That the enchancment coincided with Utti’s arrival shouldn’t be a coincidence.
Prime competitors: Cierra Corridor, UC Davis Aggies (15.Four PPG, 3.5 APG)
Final year’s winner continues to be third in the convention in scoring and rebounding.
Colonial Athletic Affiliation
Jasmine Dickey, Delaware Blue Hens
Since Dickey grew to become a dominant player a year in the past, the Blue Hens have gained 41 video games, the most sustained success the program has skilled since Elena Della Donne walked the Newark campus. The 5-10 senior gained the award a year in the past and has been even higher this season. Her scoring common (25.Four PPG) is up three factors per recreation and is nice for third greatest in the nation. Dickey’s rebounding (9.5 RPG) and discipline objective share (40.2%) have additionally improved.
Prime competitors: Keishana Washington, Drexel Dragons (19.Three PPG, 2.7 APG)
The Dragons are in first place and Washington has outscored Dickey in Drexel’s two wins over Delaware.
Convention USA
Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte 49ers
Provided that the 49ers are in first place in Convention USA regardless of rating 12th in a 14-team league in offense, Jett-Wilson’s worth can’t be overstated. The 5-Eight senior (18.5 PPG) scores practically 30% of Charlotte’s factors and has been the catalyst in a 7-1 February that catapulted the 49ers to the high of the standings. With just a bit bit extra assist from transfers Mikayla Boykin and KeKe McKinney the relaxation of the means, the 49ers could be on their method to the program’s first regular-season championship since 2006.
Prime competitors: Meral Abdelgawad, Western Kentucky Woman Toppers (19.7 PPG, 6.5 RPG)
Second in C-USA in each scoring and steals (2.Four SPG), the senior guard had WKU in first place till a current slide.
Horizon League
Macee Williams, IUPUI Jaguars
When most gamers say they wish to run it again, they imply to come back again and play one other year. In Williams’ case, she returned for a fifth season with Indiana College-Purdue College Indianapolis and is the heavy favourite to win a fourth straight Horizon League Player of the Year honor. (Per ESPN Stats & Data, solely three gamers — Ohio State’s Jantel Lavender, Utah’s Kim Smith and ULM’s Eun Jung Lee — have gained 4 convention player of the year awards.) Most of her numbers look fairly much like these of a year in the past, however she’s extra environment friendly. Williams is scoring 18.Three factors per recreation (18.9 PPG final season) however is making an attempt two fewer discipline objectives a recreation and averaging simply 28 minutes an outing. Per Her Hoop Stats information, Williams is the third-most environment friendly player in the nation.
Prime competitors: Lily Ritz, Youngstown State Penguins (17.Zero PPG, 9.9 RPG, 58.Eight FG%)
The Penguins have overtaken IUPUI for first place in the Horizon, and the 6-1 Ritz is second in the league in rebounding and discipline objective share.
Ivy League
Abby Meyers, Princeton Tigers
No Ivy League opponent has come inside single digits of the Tigers, who’ve resumed their pre-pandemic dominance of the convention. Meyers is the greatest cause why. The 6-Zero senior has scored in double figures in every recreation this season, together with 18 in an upset of Florida Gulf Coast and 21 towards Texas, the two ranked opponents Princeton has confronted this season. Meyers leads the Ivy in factors (18.Zero PPG), discipline objectives (154) and 3-point discipline objective share (41.4%). And she or he’s practically pretty much as good on the different finish of the flooring, rating 20th nationally in defensive win shares, based on Her Hoop Stats information. If anybody is handing out most improved awards, Meyers could even be up for any of these after averaging simply 6.Three PPG the final time the Tigers had a season in 2019-20.
Prime competitors: Kaitlyn Davis, Columbia Lions (13.Zero PPG, 8.Eight RPG, 49.2 FG%)
Columbia is the solely crew inside 5 video games of Princeton, with Davis incomes a league-leading 4 Player of the Week honors.
MAAC
Lou Lopez-Senechal, Fairfield Stags
With Fairfield dominating the convention and Lopez-Senechal, one of the greatest gamers in the historical past of the MAAC, main the league in scoring (19.2 PPG), the 6-1 native of Grenoble, France, was a simple alternative. In her first three seasons, Lopez-Senechal has been the league’s Rookie of the Year and a two-time first-team all-conference choice. This season, she’s additionally averaging 4.5 rebounds per recreation and taking pictures 45.1% from the discipline. Extra snug dealing with the basket and scoring off the dribble, Lopez-Senechal may also play in the submit and averages 1.5 3-point discipline objectives per recreation.
Prime competitors: Mackenzie DeWees, Quinnipiac Bobcats (14.Four PPG, 7.9 RPG, 3.7 SPG)
Final season’s MAAC Player of the Year, DeWees is fourth in the nation in steals this season.
MAC
Dyaisha Truthful, Buffalo Bulls
In every of her three collegiate seasons, Truthful has ranked in the high 5 in the nation in scoring. This season, the 5-5 junior is fifth with 23.Eight factors per recreation, serving to the Bulls to second in the MAC. She additionally leads Buffalo in assists (4.2 APG), steals (2.Zero SPG) and 3-point share (35.7%). Nonetheless a quantity scorer, Truthful has gotten extra environment friendly this season, taking pictures at the highest share of her profession (39.4%), with no drop-off in her capability to create her personal offense. And as the Bulls make a remaining push to catch Toledo for the high spot in the convention, Truthful has taken her recreation to a different degree, averaging 30.6 factors in Buffalo’s previous 5 video games.
Prime competitors: Cece Hooks, Ohio Bobcats (23.Zero PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.Eight SPG)
One of the greatest defensive gamers the MAC has ever seen, Hooks was the convention’s Player of the Year final season.
MEAC
Jaia Alexander, Coppin State Eagles
As soon as a four-star recruit, the 5-11 Alexander has traveled an extended highway to change into the main scorer (16.6 PPG) and rebounder (8.Zero RPG) in the MEAC this season. She started her profession at Clemson and began 30 video games in two seasons there earlier than leaving for Butler. A redshirt season was adopted by one other misplaced to damage. After one season with the Bulldogs, Alexander returned dwelling to Baltimore to complete her profession. She started her remaining season with a 30-point recreation and scored 35 on Feb. 2 towards Delaware State as Coppin State started its transfer again into the MEAC race.
Prime competitors: Camille Downs, Norfolk State Spartans (12.5 PPG, 3.Zero SPG)
Downs and teammate Deja Francis are retaining the Spartans in pursuit of the program’s first MEAC regular-season title.
Missouri Valley Convention
Abby Brockmeyer, Southern Illinois Salukis
SIU has gone from eighth in the MVC preseason ballot to first thanks in massive half to the play of Brockmeyer. The 6-1 grad pupil, who was not chosen to the preseason all-conference crew, is third in the MVC in scoring (16.2 PPG), second in discipline objective share (53.2%) and is the league’s greatest rebounder (10.2 RPG). She has been a double-figure scorer in all 5 of her seasons in Carbondale, however every of these stats are profession highs. As the Salukis attempt to shut in on their first regular-season championship since 2007, Brockmeyer has registered three of her 12 double-doubles in February.
Prime competitors: Abigayle Jackson, Missouri State Woman Bears (12.Three PPG, 6.Four RPG, 2.2 SPG)
When main scorer Jasmine Franklin went down with a knee damage and with final year’s Player of the Year, Brice Calip, struggling, somebody on the Bears wanted to step as much as save the season. Jackson was that player. She has averaged 15.Eight factors per recreation since Franklin went down.
Mountain West Convention
Haley Cavinder, Fresno State Bulldogs
With over Four million TikTok and Instragram followers and a number of title, picture and likeness offers, Haley and twin sister Hanna Cavinder are the most well-known, and certain highest paid, folks on the Fresno State campus. Haley can also be on her method to being the most embellished player in program historical past. The MWC Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, Cavinder is closing in on a second straight Player of the Year honor. Regardless of the Bulldogs residing in a disappointing eighth place, Cavinder leads the convention in scoring (19.1 PPG) and is second in assists (5.Eight APG), and at simply 5-6, averages a league-best 9.6 RPG. She leads the nation taking part in a median of 38.Eight minutes per recreation, and he or she has performed the full 40 minutes in 11 video games.
Prime competitors: McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State Rams (16.Four PPG, 6.6 APG)
The Seton Corridor switch is on the brink of main the MWC in assists for the second straight year and is second to Haley Cavinder is scoring.
NEC
Kendall Bresee, Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers
Making the most of her resolution to switch from George Washington three years in the past, Bresee is on the brink of successful a second consecutive NEC Player of the Year award. Whereas the Mountaineers, presently in third place and simply 9-12 total, aren’t having as a lot success as a season in the past after they gained each the NEC regular-season and event titles, Bresee is an excellent higher scorer and shooter than she was a year in the past. The 5-10 sixth-year senior is averaging a career-high 15.Three factors on 39.2% taking pictures. Bresee tops the NEC in scoring and is second with 7.7 rebounds and fifth with 4.2 assists per recreation.
Prime competitors: Madison Stanley, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12.Four PPG, 7.2 RPG)
A fifth-year senior, Stanley is the greatest player on an FDU crew presently in first place and searching for its first regular-season title since 1993.
Ohio Valley Convention
Destinee Wells, Belmont Bruins
Wells, final season’s OVC Freshman of the Year who helped the Bruins win their 2021 NCAA event opener towards Gonzaga, appears to be like poised be one of Belmont’s all-time greats. She’s second in the convention in scoring (15.Eight PPG) and assists (4.6 APG) and has the Bruins again in first place. Maybe much more spectacular was Wells’ performances towards some of the greatest groups in the nation. In video games towards Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Louisville, the 5-6 Wells averaged 19.5 factors on 44.7% taking pictures.
Prime competitors: Katelyn Younger, Murray State Racers (20.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 59.Three FG%)
Whereas the Racers wrestle to catch Belmont in the standings, Younger leads the league in factors and rebounds.
Haley Jones attracts the foul and by some means will get the go-ahead bucket to fall for Stanford in the remaining minute.
Pac-12
Haley Jones, Stanford Cardinal
Few gamers have the various ability set of Jones. With Stanford’s offense sputtering at the starting of the season, final year’s Remaining 4 Most Excellent Player was requested to take over level guard duties. Regardless of elevated ballhandling, Jones nonetheless grabbed 19 rebounds to associate with 18 factors as she nearly single-handedly received Stanford a win at Tennessee. At 6-1 and nonetheless primarily taking part in on the perimeter, Jones leads the Pac-12 with 7.9 rebounds per recreation. She’s additionally fifth in the convention in assists (3.6 APG) and scores 12.6 factors per recreation.
Prime competitors: Cameron Brink, Stanford Cardinal (13.Four PPG, 7.Eight RPG, 56.Four FG%)
Jones might need to carry off her teammate. Brink is Stanford’s main scorer and is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and third in discipline objective share.
Patriot League
Jennifer Coleman, Navy Midshipmen
Here is a Jeopardy reply: DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell. The query: Who are the solely gamers in the nation with extra double-doubles than Coleman? All through the disappointment of Navy’s season, Coleman has been dominant. Her 22.Four PPG is almost six factors higher than every other player in the Patriot League. She additionally leads the convention in rebounding (11.Zero RPG) and steals (2.Eight PPG). In line with Her Hoop Stats information, Coleman is the nation’s seventh-most environment friendly player per minute, and he or she broke the Navy faculty file for factors in a season with 4 video games nonetheless left on in the common season.
Prime competitors: Sydney Johnson, Boston College Terriers (17.1 PPG, 4.1 APG)
Johnson has led BU to the high of the Patriot League standings, and the Terriers are searching for the program’s first NCAA event berth since 2003.
SEC
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Gamecocks
This race was over proper about the time Boston went for 16 factors and 16 rebounds in a mid-December win over Maryland. That was Boston’s third double-double in what’s now a streak of 19 straight. The numbers are formally 16.Eight factors, 11. 9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and an SEC-leading 54.Zero discipline objective share, however Boston’s worth goes properly past the numbers. In line with Her Hoop Stats information, the 6-Four junior is the most effective player in the nation and the one who contributes the most to successful. South Carolina is deep and proficient, however successful the nationwide championship will rely closely on the play of the favourite for nationwide player of the year.
Prime competitors: Khayla Pointer, LSU Tigers (18.Eight PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.Zero APG)
Rhyne Howard, the 2020 and 2021 SEC Player of the Year, was supposed to indicate up someplace on the record, however Pointer, making the most of her further season, has simply been too good in main LSU properly past any preseason expectations.
Southern Convention
Tierra Hodges, Furman Paladins
Taking benefit of the NCAA’s further year, the 5-9 Hodges has cashed in with the greatest season of an already spectacular profession. Her 17.9 factors and 11.Eight rebounds lead the convention, and he or she’s tied with Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith for eighth in the nation with 17 double-doubles.
Prime competitors: Amoria Neal-Tysor, Mercer Bears (16.Zero PPG, 4.Four RPG, 3.Zero APG)
With Neal-Tysor main the means, the first-place Bears need to attain their fourth NCAA event in 5 years.
Southland Convention
Alecia Westbrook, Texas A&M-CC Islanders
The Islanders would have been the No. 1 seed in the Southland event in 2020 had it not been canceled as a result of of the pandemic. This season is shaping up as a second probability for a program that has by no means made an NCAA event. Westbrook was only a freshman function player on that crew. Now the 6-1 junior is Texas A&M-CC’s star and the solely player in the convention to common a double-double (12.Eight PPG, 10.7 RPG).
Prime competitors: Jaaucklyn Moore, Incarnate Phrase Cardinals (17.Three PPG, 3.7 RPG)
After a stable freshman season, Moore made an enormous bounce in her second season and led the Southland in scoring.
Summit League
Chloe Lamb, South Dakota Coyotes
When South Dakota’s high three scorers elected to make use of the further season granted all gamers by the NCAA as a result of of the pandemic, the Coyotes have been thought of the favorites to win the Summit. Lamb and Hannah Sjerven have been additionally destined to be in the Player of the Year combine. Lamb is the alternative in a wide-open discipline as a result of of South Dakota’s success, her consistency and the connection between the two. Solely twice all season has Lamb failed to attain in double figures. Her 15.Three factors per recreation and 82.5 free throw share lead the crew. Her 20 factors towards Oklahoma, 25 towards Northwestern and 20 extra at Creighton simply add to Lamb’s résumé.
Prime competitors: Naomie Alnatas, Kansas Metropolis Roos (19.1 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.9 SPG)
The league chief in assists and second in scoring, Alnatas’ candidacy would have benefitted from the Roos getting nearer to South Dakota and South Dakota State in the standings.
Solar Belt Convention
Starr Jacobs, UT Arlington Mavericks
UTA has not made an NCAA event in 15 years. In her one season as a Maverick, Jacobs is hoping to alter that. The previous junior college All-American has twice scored 30 factors in the previous month as UTA tries to maintain tempo with Troy. The 6-2 Jacobs tops the Solar Belt in scoring (20.Four PPG), discipline objective share (54.9%) and free throw makes an attempt (142). Her 6.Zero rebounds and a couple of.1 steals per recreation additionally lead UTA.
Prime competitor: Felmas Koranga, Troy Trojans (12.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG)
The 6-1 junior ahead is the Solar Belt’s main rebounder and has helped Troy to first place in the convention standings.
SWAC
Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State Woman Tigers
Her 16 double-doubles are the 10th most in the nation. Williams-Holliday can also be near ending off a quadruple crown: She leads the SWAC in scoring (19.1 PPG), rebounding (11.5 RPG), discipline objective share (56.5%) and blocked pictures (2.Eight BPG) as the Tigers run away from the relaxation of the convention. Jackson State has now gained 30 consecutive video games towards SWAC opponents.
Prime competitors: Zaay Inexperienced, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (16.5 PPG, 7.Four RPG, 5.Zero APG)
As soon as a top-10 recruit, Inexperienced spent two years at Tennessee and one other at Texas A&M earlier than having a dominant season as a Golden Lion.
WAC
Ane Olaeta, California Baptist Lancers
When Olaeta joined the Lancers for the 2017-18 season from her dwelling nation of Spain, the program was nonetheless in Division II. When CBU moved to the WAC the following season, the improve in competitors by no means appeared to have an effect on her. Final year, she was voted the convention Player of the Year, and it seems she’s about to do it once more. A fifth-year senior who specializes in distributing the basketball, Olaeta averages a full two assists greater than the subsequent greatest passer in the convention. Her 7.Zero assists per recreation are good for fifth highest in the nation. She’s additionally averaging a career-high 15.Zero factors per recreation whereas additionally hitting a career-high in 3-point accuracy (40.4%).
Prime competitors: Josie Williams, Utah Valley Wolverines (16.Zero PPG, 12.Zero RPG, 52.5 FG%)
First in the league in rebounding and second in scoring wasn’t fairly ok for Williams to surpass Olaeta.
West Coast Convention
Shaylee Gonzales, BYU Cougars
Not solely are Gonzales and Paisley Harding one of the greatest backcourts in the nation, they’re most likely the two greatest gamers in the WCC. As a hybrid level guard/taking pictures guard, Gonzales is the superb catalyst for BYU’s spread-out-and-attack offensive method. She is amongst the league’s high 5 in scoring (18.9 PPG), assists (4.6 PPG), discipline objective share (52.5%) and steals (2.Three SPG). Final year, Gonzales shared this award. Until it is together with her backcourt mate, she seemingly will not must this season.
Prime competitors: Paisley Harding, BYU Cougars (16.9 PPG, 3.Three RPG, 2.6 APG)
BYU’s success this season as the seemingly WCC champion and a top-10 crew in the NET all started the day Harding determined to return for another season.
