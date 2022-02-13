Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 8?

Finding a dominant running back who can carve out many rushing yards can be difficult in this day and age. Especially since the NFL has changed to a more pass-heavy style of play. That being said, there are quite a few teams that have found themselves a diamond in the rough.

Here are the rushing yard leaders heading into Week 8.

NFL Stats Leader: Who has the most rushing yards after Week 7?

#5 – Ezekiel Elliott – 521 yards

Remember when everyone thought that Ezekiel Elliott was done and washed up? Well, that may have lit a fire under the Dallas Cowboys running back, as he currently holds the #5 spot for rushing yards. Elliott can be as dangerous as anyone on their feet once he begins to get his groove going. The Cowboys will look to Elliott to help them retain their #1 spot in the NFC East.

#4 – Nick Chubb – 523 yards

Just a hair over the total that Elliot has, Nick Chubb comes in at #4 for rushing yards through the league. The Browns need to find a way to complement the rushing attack they have with Baker Mayfield pulling his weight. The Browns have fallen to 4-3 and could see their postseason dreams slowly drift away. Chubb should have a good game against the Steelers this Sunday.

#3 – Joe Mixon – 539 yards

Joe Mixon and Joe Burrow are having themselves a great year. Mixon is #3 in rushing yards and is playing complementary football on a team that a lot of people weren’t expecting to be this competitive.

The Bengals are 5-2 and atop the AFC as far as skill is concerned. That has a lot to do with how well Mixon has been playing. His number three rushing yards place bodes well for the Bengals.

#2 – Johnathan Taylor – 579 yards

Johnathan Taylor is having a great season so far, and that could be why the Colts have now found themselves out of a rut that seemed to drag them down in the first few weeks of play. The Colts are 3-4 and looking towards better days under Carson Wentz. Should Taylor keep punching the ball down the lanes like he has been, they may end up a playoff contender.

#1 – Derrick Henry – 869 yards

King Derrick Henry sits alone at the top of the rushing yards list. He has nearly 300 yards more than second-placed Johnathan Taylor. That’s not to mention his passing touchdown skills. Is there anything this man can’t do?

Now that the league has extended the regular season to 17 games, Henry may finally be able to achieve the single season rushing yard record that was set by Eric Dickerson. Henry has been chasing this record for years and could very well finally see this come to fruition.

