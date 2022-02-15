Who has the most sacks heading into Week 5? news news

There are NFL stats leaders for every category imaginable. One of the most important NFL stats from a defensive perspective is sacks.

Successfully pressuring an opposing quarterback can completely change their offensive flow. Finishing pressure plays with sacks can end a drive. Here are the top individuals and teams in sacks so far this season.

NFL Stats Leader 2021: Sacks

Individuals

#1 – DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett currently leads all players with six sacks through four games so far. He has recorded at least half a sack in three of his four games played this season. His best game of the year so far came in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears when he recorded 4.5 sacks of his own. Sacks are one of the most important NFL stats and nobody is better at it than Garrett right now.

Myles Garrett has been an absolute MONSTER this season. Sacks 6.0 1st in NFL

QB Hits 14 1st in NFL

Tackles for Loss 7 t-1st in NFL

Pressures 24 t-2nd in NFL Myles Garrett has been an absolute MONSTER this season.Sacks 6.0 1st in NFLQB Hits 14 1st in NFLTackles for Loss 7 t-1st in NFLPressures 24 t-2nd in NFL https://t.co/o8YaeObZ4P

It has been an impressive start to Myles Garrett’s young career, to say the least. In 55 career games played, he has accounted for 48.5 sacks and has also forced ten fumbles. His stellar pass rushing production this season makes him an early candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

#2 – 4 players tied

Four players are tied for second place with five on the list of NFL stats leaders in sacks.

OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers DE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

Teams

#1 – Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are the NFL stats leader in team sacks with 15 through four games. Their top two edge rushers are Robert Quinn with 4.5 sacks and Khalil Mack with four sacks. Star linebacker Roquan Smith also contributed two sacks. Multiple players have chipped in to the Bears’ solid scheme of attacking the opposing quarterback.

Hey Alexa, which team leads the NFL in sacks? 😈 Hey Alexa, which team leads the NFL in sacks? 😈 https://t.co/J5iaRDFNME

The Bears have struggled on offense. This makes it even more important for their defense to perform. They have done exactly that so far and deserve a lot of credit for the Bears remaining a competitive team. The Bears currently have a 2-2 record despite being ranked 32nd in total offense.

#2 – 3 teams tied

Three teams are tied for second place with 14 on this list of NFL stats leaders for sacks. It’s important to note the the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have played five games so far while every other team has only played in four games.

Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Rams