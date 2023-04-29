Who is Dallas Cowboys’ second round pick Luke Schoonmaker?

The Dallas Cowboys made their second-round pick within the 2023 NFL Draft and decided on tight finish Luke Schoonmaker, who performed for the University of Michigan.

The Cowboys’ tight finish room is younger, and Schoonmaker will probably be becoming a member of Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, who’re each second-year gamers. In addition, Sean McKeon, who started his NFL occupation 4 years in the past, is additionally a part of the tight finish room.

Schoonmaker stuck 54 passes for 637 yards and 7 touchdowns in his 43 occupation video games with the Wolverines, and he performed along Sean McKeon. He credit McKeon for serving to him get ready for the NFL mix.

draft Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker No. 58 general in Round 2. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane)

April 29, 2023

While most commonly a blockading tight finish all over his time at Michigan, Schoonmaker earned a place at the John Mackey Award watch listing prior to his ultimate season. The Wolverines completed 13-1 that season with a loss within the College Football Playoff semifinals, and Schoonmaker made third-team All-Big Ten.

Schoonmaker has realized from different tight ends all over his time at Michigan, together with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Zach Gentry and previous Cowboys tight finish Nick Eubanks.

Schoonmaker pursued some extent in conversation and media on the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts on the University of Michigan. He used to be a five-year letterman on the college and is now heading to the Dallas Cowboys as their latest tight finish.