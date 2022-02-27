Who is keeping an eye on gas emissions in the Permian Basin?

A study published in the journal Science this month used new technologies, including a fleet of methane-detecting satellites, to estimate that as much as 12% of global methane emissions is caused by a relatively small number of ultra-emitting events, usually when fossil fuel operators release natural gas. A sizable portion of those emissions comes from Texas. We should stop that.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from four institutions in France and three universities in the American West, including the University of Arizona.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, roughly 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in its first several years in the atmosphere, according to the Environmental Defense Fund. Researchers say eliminating these ultra-emitter events is “low hanging fruit” and would represent the equivalent of removing 20 million vehicles from the road for a year.

We wanted to learn what we could about ultra-emission events in Texas. One such event in the Permian Basin lasted two months, from mid-July to mid-September 2020, according to the study. Researchers identified a gas plume that, they say, dumped between 7,146 and 16,537 tons of methane into the atmosphere. The latitude and longitude of that plume matches a location south of Midland operated by Targa Resources.

But that’s where the trail goes cold. Targa did not return our calls to confirm the event.

We reached out to the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry and issues permits exempting companies from prohibitions against venting and flaring. Flaring is when operators burn excess natural gas. Venting is when they simply release it into the atmosphere. Flaring can result in methane emissions, though not in quantities nearly as high as venting. Operators employ these tactics for various reasons, such as releasing pressure on gas lines, or emptying lines so they can make repairs or do maintenance. State law allows producers to flare gas during the first 10 days of drilling at a well. After that, operators must get an RRC permit, which typically lasts 45 days, with an option for extension.

According to reporting by the Austin American-Statesman, the RRC issued more than 38,000 permits between 2011 and 2020 and seldom denies applications for extensions to those permits.

We filed an open records request with the RRC on Feb. 10 to see if any permits had been issued for the Targa location. The commission responded Friday that no records were found that were responsive to our questions.

The academic study doesn’t indicate what sort of operation caused the methane plume. Without responses from Targa or any regulatory agency, we don’t know whether it was accidental or intended, whether the emission was intermittent or continuous, whether it was a pipeline, a storage tank or some other piece of equipment.

We also reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality since that agency regulates air quality issues. TCEQ media and community relations manager Laura Lopez responded right away, but said the agency has received no report of a two-month-long emissions event. She cited another event at the same location, reported to TCEQ on Sept. 24, 2020, which lasted 32 hours and was caused by a pressure sensitivity valve.

“We can only report on the emissions event that was reported to us, which indicates that the event was 32.5 hours long,” Lopez wrote in an email.

In response to the academic study showing a two-month plume, Lopez wrote, “The cited report speaks to analyses of methane data collected by external parties where they concluded that the event started two months prior. We have no comment to their data or the conclusions that they drew from it.”

Though methane is a regulated greenhouse gas, Lopez noted that it is not categorized as a volatile organic compound, and TCEQ “has limited enforcement authority over methane emissions.”

TCEQ is reluctant to consider data “collected by external parties” but doesn’t collect its own data outside of responses to industry self-reporting or citizen complaints. The agency was alerted to the 32-hour emission by a private citizen. TCEQ declined to share the identity of that citizen with us.

If RRC issued permits for two months of emissions, essentially authorizing an ultra-emitter event, we have to ask why. What’s the point of permitting if there is no scenario that won’t be approved, no matter how much greenhouse gas it emits?

If neither the RRC nor TCEQ knew about the event, nor approved it, then we have to ask who’s really keeping an eye on emissions. How could the agencies charged with regulating this industry and protecting air quality not know about one site dumping thousands of tons of greenhouse gas?

As this editorial page has noted previously, the Permian Basin is a national security asset. Healthy oil and gas production in Texas benefits the U.S. and its allies. But the industry and its regulators must ensure that fossil fuels are processed in environmentally sensitive ways.

If Targa was venting that much gas for that long, people would know. Thomas Lauvaux, one of the academic researchers, told us these emissions events sound like a jet taking off.

“I worked in the Barnett Shale,” Lauvaux said. “The TCEQ had regulations, but there was no inspector and no clear enforcement.”

But more than casting blame, we’re interested in finding solutions. And there are some simple ones.

The first is transparency. TCEQ should make information public about which operators are emitting the most greenhouse gases and volatile organic compounds. That should be presented in a plain, easy-to-access website showing a list of the top emitters.

TCEQ operates an industry website called STEERS (State of Texas Environmental Electronic Reporting System) and sent us a report referring to data in that system. When we tried to open an account in STEERS, we were denied.

“The STEERS account that you created is designed for companies to report to the agency when they experience an emissions event. The public does not need a STEERS account,” Lopez wrote.

But the public-facing version showed no results for the Targa site in the summer of 2020, even for the 32-hour event, which is visible if searched by an incident number.

Texans deserve to know who’s responsible for ultra-emission events.

Second, Lauvaux told us there is plenty of technology available that would allow operators to engage in needed maintenance and repairs without needing to release gas.

According to a 2020 report from the International Energy Agency, methane abatement options could eliminate as much as 75% of global methane emissions. And since many of those measures capture natural gas that can be sold, about 40% of emissions could be avoided at no cost to operators.

This fall, our state will elect representatives to the Railroad Commission as well as the Texas Legislature. Voters should let those officials know that we expect better.