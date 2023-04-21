Who is Mike Modano rooting for in the Stars-Wild playoff series?

It’s tricky as a result of you have got numerous folks you realize,” Mike Modano stated all over a contemporary interview.

DALLAS — If you are a lifelong Dallas Stars fan, you may need to brace your self for the remainder of this text.

Former NHL participant and Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano was once not too long ago in the city for the Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas Country Club.

This golfing match is a singular PGA excursion champions match, with the professionals and 40 celebrities taking part in in separate tournaments. There is $2.5 million in prize cash.

While Modano spent the ultimate season of his NHL profession with the Detroit Red Wings, he spent the remainder of his profession with the Stars. He was once drafted in 1988 through the Minnesota North Stars sooner than the staff moved to Texas and changed into the Dallas Stars.

Modano was once a key chief when the Stars gained the Stanley Cup in 1999. Modano was once in the end inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014 and named certainly one of the “100 Greatest NHL Players” in 2017.

Now, despite the fact that? Modano is running in the entrance place of business. In 2019, he was once employed through the Minnesota Wild to be the franchise’s government marketing consultant.

Coincidentally, the Stars are these days in a playoff struggle in opposition to the Wild in Round 1.

So, who is Modano rooting for in what he stated might be an extended, hard-fought sequence?

It’s tricky as a result of you have got numerous folks you realize,” Modano said. “It’s demanding to mention, however I’ve to head with Minnesota through a hair.”