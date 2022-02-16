Who is next in line to the throne in England? Britain’s royal line of succession

In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II made an announcement that raised more than a few eyebrows in Britain. Upon the ascension to the throne of her firstborn son, Charles, the queen said in a statement that “it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.”
This wasn’t the original plan for Charles’s second wife, but, when it comes to British royals, if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past several decades, plans often change.
Which brings up the question: Who will take over the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II and, presumably, Prince Charles? In January 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced plans to pare back their royal duties. However, those plans do not include an abdication and they remain in the line of succession… as do their two children.
Here’s a look at who else is in line for the throne.
1. Prince Charles
First in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth II is her eldest son, Prince Charles.
Charles, Prince of Wales
Relationship to the throne: Son of Queen Elizabeth II
Born: November 14, 1948
Photo: Prince Charles visits The Prince’s Foundation training site for arts and culture at Trinity Buoy Wharf, February 3, 2022 in London.
2. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales
Born: June 21, 1982
Photo: Prince William meets participants of the bursary and scholarship programs as he visits the newly opened BAFTA headquarters January 27, 2022 in London.
3. Prince George
Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Born: July 22, 2013
Photo: The Duke of Cambridge and his son, Prince George, attend a UEFA Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium in London, June 29, 2021.
4. Princess Charlotte
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Born: May 2, 2015
Photo: Princess Charlotte arrives for the the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Oct. 12, 2018.
5. Prince Louis
Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Born: April 23, 2018
Photo: Prince Louis arrives for a special pantomime performance at London’s Palladium Theatre, Dec. 11 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
6. Prince Harry of Wales
Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales
Born: September 15, 1984
Photo: Prince Harry talks with a guest at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado, south of Denver, on May 10, 2013. More pictures: Prince Harry
7. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Harry; great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II
Born: May 6, 2019
Photo: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
8. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Born: June 4, 2021
Photo: Harry and Meghan are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in February 2021.
9. Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Relationship to the throne: Son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Born: February 19, 1960
Prince Andrew has been stripped of several titles in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal — and may lose more — but as of February 2022, he remains in line for the throne.
10. Princess Beatrice of York
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York
Born: August 8, 1988
Photo: Princess Beatrice attends Ladies Day on the third day of the Royal Ascot on June 21, 2012, in Ascot, England.
11. Princess Eugenie of York
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York
Born: March 23, 1990
Photo: Princess Eugenie stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade on June 16, 2012.
12. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Relationship to the throne: Son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank
Born: February 9, 2021
Photo: Princess Eugenie posted this photo to her Instagram on March 24, 2021.
13. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Relationship to the throne: Son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Born: March 10, 1964
Photo: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex speaks during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India, on Oct. 14, 2010.
14. James, Viscount Severn
Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Born: December 17, 2007
Photo: James, Viscount Severn waits for the fly-past on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015 in London.
15. Lady Louise Windsor
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Born: November 8, 2003
Photo: Lady Louise Windsor rides in a carriage during Trooping The Colour on the Mall in London on June 9, 2018.
16. Anne, Princess Royal
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Born: August 15, 1950
Photo: Princess Anne talks to guests during a reception at The Royal Opera House on July 31, 2012, in London.
17. Peter Phillips
Relationship to the throne: Son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
Born: November 15, 1977
Photo: Peter Phillips watches sister Zara Phillips as she competes in the Dressage event on the third day of the Badminton Horse Trials, on May 4, 2007, in Badminton, England.
18. Savannah Phillips
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips
Born: December 29, 2010
Photo: Savannah Phillips attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016.
19. Isla Phillips
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips
Born: March 29, 2012
Photo: Isla Phillips, center, walks with her grandmother, Princess Anne, and father, Peter Phillips, to attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016.
20. Zara Tindall
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
Born: May 15, 1981 (née Zara Phillips)
Photo: Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall depart after attending the christening of Prince George of Cambridge in London on Oct. 23, 2013.
21. Mia Tindall
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall
Born: Jan. 17, 2014
Photo: Mia Tindall, far right, is pictured with bridesmaids Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Maud Windsor, page boy Prince George of Cambridge, bridesmaids Isla Phillips, Theodora Williams and page boy Louis de Givenchy after the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.
22. Lena Elizabeth Tindall
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
Born: June 18, 2018
Photo: Zara Tindall’s baby daughter Lena during the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire, August 2, 2019.
23. Lucas Philip Tindall
Relationship to the throne: Son of Zara and Mike Tindall
Born: March 21, 2021
Photo: Zara and Mike Tindall arrive for Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding on May 19, 2018.
24. David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley
Relationship to the throne: Son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon
Born: November 3, 1961
Photo: David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, attends a book launch event on April 12, 2005, in London.
25. Charles Armstrong-Jones
Relationship to the throne: Grand-nephew of Queen Elizabeth II (son of David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley and Serena Armstrong-Jones, Viscountess Linley)
Born: July 1, 1999
Photo: Charles Patrick Inigo Armstrong-Jones arrives for a thanksgiving service in memory of the late Queen Mother and Princess Margaret at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on March 30, 2012.
26. Margarita Armstrong-Jones
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, and Serena Armstrong-Jones, Viscountess Linley
Born: May 14, 2002
Photo: Margarita Armstrong-Jones leaves a thanksgiving service in memory of the late Queen Mother and Princess Margaret at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on March 30, 2012.
27. Lady Sarah Chatto
Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon
Born: May 1, 1964
Photo: Lady Sarah Chatto attends the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2014 in Ascot, England.
28. Samuel Chatto
Relationship to the throne: Grand-newphew of Queen Elizabeth II (son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto)
Born: July 28, 1996
Photo: Samuel Chatto, right, and his mother, Lady Sarah Chatto, leave a service at St Margaret’s Church in London on April 7, 2017.
29. Arthur Chatto
Relationship to the throne: Grand-nephew of Queen Elizabeth II (son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto)
Born: February 5, 1999
Photo: Sarah Chatto, husband Daniel Chatto and son Arthur Chatto look on in the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster before the State Opening of Parliament on May 25, 2010, in London.
30. Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester
Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester
Born: August 26, 1944
Photo: Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, attends events to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on July 10, 2018 in London.