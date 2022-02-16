Entertainment

Who is next in line to the throne in England? Britain’s royal line of succession

February 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II made an announcement that raised more than a few eyebrows in Britain. Upon the ascension to the throne of her firstborn son, Charles, the queen said in a statement that “it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.”

This wasn’t the original plan for Charles’s second wife, but, when it comes to British royals, if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past several decades, plans often change.

Which brings up the question: Who will take over the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II and, presumably, Prince Charles? In January 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced plans to pare back their royal duties. However, those plans do not include an abdication and they remain in the line of succession… as do their two children.

Here’s a look at who else is in line for the throne.  

1. Prince Charles

British Royals Visit Trinity Buoy Wharf

/ Getty Images


First in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth II is her eldest son, Prince Charles.

Charles, Prince of Wales
Relationship to the throne: Son of Queen Elizabeth II

Born: November 14, 1948

Photo: Prince Charles visits The Prince’s Foundation training site for arts and culture at Trinity Buoy Wharf, February 3, 2022 in London.

2. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

The Duke Of Cambridge Visits New BAFTA Headquarters

PAUL GROVER / Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales

Born: June 21, 1982

Photo: Prince William meets participants of the bursary and scholarship programs as he visits the newly opened BAFTA headquarters January 27, 2022 in London.

3. Prince George

England v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Wembley Stadium

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Born: July 22, 2013

Photo: The Duke of Cambridge and his son, Prince George, attend a UEFA Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium in London, June 29, 2021.

4. Princess Charlotte

Britain Royal Baby Line of Succession

Steve Parsons / AP


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Born: May 2, 2015

Photo: Princess Charlotte arrives for the the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Oct. 12, 2018.

5. Prince Louis

Britain Royals

Aaron Chown / AP


Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Born: April 23, 2018

Photo: Prince Louis arrives for a special pantomime performance at London’s Palladium Theatre, Dec. 11 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. 

6. Prince Harry of Wales

Britain's Prince Harry

Ed Andrieski/AP


Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales

Born: September 15, 1984

Photo: Prince Harry talks with a guest at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado, south of Denver, on May 10, 2013. More pictures: Prince Harry

7. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa

TOBY MELVILLE / Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Harry; great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II

Born: May 6, 2019

Photo: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.

8. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan

Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Born: June 4, 2021

Photo: Harry and Meghan are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in February 2021. 

9. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Pool/Samir Hussein


Relationship to the throne: Son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Born: February 19, 1960

Prince Andrew has been stripped of several titles in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal — and may lose more — but as of February 2022, he remains in line for the throne.

10. Princess Beatrice of York

146632952.jpg

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York

Born: August 8, 1988

Photo: Princess Beatrice attends Ladies Day on the third day of the Royal Ascot on June 21, 2012, in Ascot, England.

11. Princess Eugenie of York

146431103_10.jpg

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York

Born: March 23, 1990

Photo: Princess Eugenie stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade on June 16, 2012.

12. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

princess-eugenie-baby.png

Instagram / Princess Eugenie


Relationship to the throne: Son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank

Born: February 9, 2021

Photo: Princess Eugenie posted this photo to her Instagram on March 24, 2021.

13. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

105460483.jpg

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Born: March 10, 1964

Photo: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex speaks during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India, on Oct. 14, 2010.

14. James, Viscount Severn

168551366.jpg

Chris Jackson / Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Born: December 17, 2007

Photo: James, Viscount Severn waits for the fly-past on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015 in London.

15. Lady Louise Windsor

113265499.jpg

Chris Jackson / Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Born: November 8, 2003

Photo: Lady Louise Windsor rides in a carriage during Trooping The Colour on the Mall in London on June 9, 2018.

16. Anne, Princess Royal

149590922.jpg

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Born: August 15, 1950

Photo: Princess Anne talks to guests during a reception at The Royal Opera House on July 31, 2012, in London.

17. Peter Phillips

74070883.jpg

Ian Walton/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Born: November 15, 1977

Photo: Peter Phillips watches sister Zara Phillips as she competes in the Dressage event on the third day of the Badminton Horse Trials, on May 4, 2007, in Badminton, England.

18. Savannah Phillips

The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Chris Jackson / Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips

Born: December 29, 2010

Photo: Savannah Phillips attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016.

19. Isla Phillips

555905.jpg

Chris Jackson / Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips

Born: March 29, 2012

Photo: Isla Phillips, center, walks with her grandmother, Princess Anne, and father, Peter Phillips, to attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016.

20. Zara Tindall

185638716.jpg

Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips 

Born: May 15, 1981 (née Zara Phillips)

Photo: Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall depart after attending the christening of Prince George of Cambridge in London on Oct. 23, 2013.

21. Mia Tindall

Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank

TOBY MELVILLE / Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall

Born: Jan. 17, 2014

Photo: Mia Tindall, far right, is pictured with bridesmaids Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Maud Windsor, page boy Prince George of Cambridge, bridesmaids Isla Phillips, Theodora Williams and page boy Louis de Givenchy after the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

22. Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Festival of British Eventing - Gatcombe Park

Steve Parsons/PA Wire


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Born: June 18, 2018

Photo: Zara Tindall’s baby daughter Lena during the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire, August 2, 2019.

23. Lucas Philip Tindall

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

WPA Pool / Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Son of Zara and Mike Tindall

Born: March 21, 2021

Photo: Zara and Mike Tindall arrive for Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding on May 19, 2018.

24. David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley

52621311.jpg

David Westing/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon

Born: November 3, 1961

Photo: David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, attends a book launch event on April 12, 2005, in London.

25. Charles Armstrong-Jones

142145464.jpg

Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Grand-nephew of Queen Elizabeth II (son of David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley and Serena Armstrong-Jones, Viscountess Linley)

Born: July 1, 1999

Photo: Charles Patrick Inigo Armstrong-Jones arrives for a thanksgiving service in memory of the late Queen Mother and Princess Margaret at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on March 30, 2012.

26. Margarita Armstrong-Jones

142145437.jpg

Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, and Serena Armstrong-Jones, Viscountess Linley

Born: May 14, 2002

Photo: Margarita Armstrong-Jones leaves a thanksgiving service in memory of the late Queen Mother and Princess Margaret at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on March 30, 2012.

27. Lady Sarah Chatto

85498145.jpg

Chris Jackson/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Daughter of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon

Born: May 1, 1964

Photo: Lady Sarah Chatto attends the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2014 in Ascot, England.

28. Samuel Chatto

84188532.jpg

Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Grand-newphew of Queen Elizabeth II (son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto)

Born: July 28, 1996

Photo: Samuel Chatto, right, and his mother, Lady Sarah Chatto, leave a service at St Margaret’s Church in London on April 7, 2017.

29. Arthur Chatto

100503096.jpg

Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Grand-nephew of Queen Elizabeth II (son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto)

Born: February 5, 1999

Photo: Sarah Chatto, husband Daniel Chatto and son Arthur Chatto look on in the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster before the State Opening of Parliament on May 25, 2010, in London.

30. Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester

71293859.jpg

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images


Relationship to the throne: Son of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester

Born: August 26, 1944

Photo: Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, attends events to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on July 10, 2018 in London.



