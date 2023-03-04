Who is Shamaiya Hall? Mom suspected of killing kids in Italy, TX

We’re studying extra in regards to the girl who used to be arrested for allegedly stabbing her 5 kids. This is no longer the primary time she’s been arrested for stabbing anyone.

ITALY, Texas — Police arrested a mom in Italy, Texas, after she allegedly stabbed 3 of her youngsters to loss of life and and injured two extra of her youngsters Friday, resources informed WFAA.

Sources mentioned 3 fundamental school-aged kids had been discovered useless within a house close to Stafford Elementary School in the small Ellis County the town on Friday afternoon.

Child Protective Services showed to WFAA that every one 5 youngsters had been siblings.

Now, we are studying extra about who the mummy – known as Shamaiya Hall – is and her legal historical past. This is no longer the primary time she’s been arrested for allegedly stabbing anyone, and it is not the primary alleged deadly stabbing tied to her circle of relatives, both.

Who is Shamaiya Hall?

Hall, in line with arrest information acquired through WFAA, is a 25-year-old resident of Forney, Texas. She were up to now arrested for irritated attack with a perilous weapon after allegedly stabbing her sister’s boyfriend in 2017.

The youngsters were up to now positioned through CPS underneath the guardianship of some other relative.

Sources with CPS informed WFAA that Hall allegedly stabbed her youngsters when a CPS employee, who suspected the mummy used to be having unsupervised visitations together with her youngsters, arrived on the scene to test on her unannounced.

Hall’s dual sister, Troyshaye Mone Hall, used to be arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing her 7-year-old daughter in June of 2021, in line with an arrest affidavit. In October of 2021, Troyshaye Mone Hall used to be ordered to visit North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.