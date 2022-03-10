Who is Tariq Nasheed? The Controversial Author & Media Personality

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

Who is Tariq Nasheed? Nicely, for those who’re questioning. He’s been inflicting fairly a stir on the web for a while now along with his controversial takes on Black American politics, courting, and systemic racism amongst different subjects. Nasheed, who additionally goes by the identify “Tariq Elite” and “King Flex,” not too long ago printed his fifth e book,

He’s written a sequence of controversial books on relationships

After gaining a wealth of road data from “older hustlers” round Los Angeles, Nasheed pieced collectively what he realized from his cultural research and psychology books and started creating what he known as “G.I.C.2 ” strategies, which stands for the sport, intelligence, and customary sense, squared.

Beneath his Ok-Flex persona, the 47-year-old creator expounded upon his relationship theories in his first e book, “The Artwork of Mackin”, which was printed in 1999. Nasheed claimed that it was the primary how-to e book that taught males learn how to appeal to girls by utilizing sure strategies to get what they needed, and with out utilizing deceitful techniques. “Whether or not it’s intercourse, cash or companionship, this e book teaches males what to say, verbatim, with a purpose to attain their supposed objective,” the e book boasts in its bio. “The Artwork of Mackin” bought over 250,000 copies and was a New York Occasions Besteller His follow-up piece, “Play Or Be Performed,” was catered in the direction of girls attempting to study “the sport.”

In 2008, he launched a controversial e book known as “The Artwork of Gold Digging,” a step-by-step booklet for the self-proclaimed gold digger, to discover ways to get what they need from males. The e book additionally cleared up misconceptions and stereotypes which are typically related to girls wanting males to provide them with their desired tastes. Moreover, Nasheed has written a couple of different books together with “The Elite Method: 10 Guidelines Males Should Know In Order To Deal With Ladies” and “The Mack Inside.”

Sadly, at instances, Nasheed has used harmful rhetoric up to now when speaking about associated subjects. The contended creator has sparked criticism for preaching what he calls the “negro bed wench mentality.” The spitfire media persona has used the time period on a number of events when addressing Black girls who’ve dated interracially on his Youtube channel and radio present. Traditionally, “Mattress wench” was used as a time period throughout slavery to disparage Black girls who had been raped by their masters.

From relationship fanatic to filmmaker

Finally, the creator and web persona remodeled a few of his controversial theories into movies. Most notably, Nasheed was acknowledged for his Hidden Coloration docu-series that uncovers “the real and untold history of people of color around the globe.” By in-depth interviews with historians, students, and social commentators, the movie discusses why sure cultural contributions from African and aboriginal individuals had been scrubbed out of historical past books. The movie claims to disclose the reality in regards to the Moors, the reality in regards to the nice West African empires, and the primary unique picture of Jesus Christ. The third installment of the sequence explored how institutional racism impacted areas of regulation, public insurance policies, and guidelines that offered the foundational constructing blocks of systemic racism.

Extra not too long ago, Nasheed launched a controversial doc known as “Buck Breaking,” a mission that explores how society strives to emasculate Black men through an “LGBTQ agenda.” The documentary has been closely criticized.

He describes himself because the “World’s #1 Race Baiter”

The social activist claims to be the “World’s #1 Race Baiter,” and Nasheed sees himself as a proponent towards white supremacy and racism in the direction of the Black neighborhood.

Nevertheless, his esoteric views landed him in sizzling water this 12 months after the subject of immigration got here up. Nasheed joined a Twitter Areas dialog titled “How Does Immigration Benefit Black Americans.” The subject was about how immigration insurance policies have an effect on African immigrants. Someway, the author and filmmaker argued that African immigrants blocked alternatives from Black Individuals, alleging that the neighborhood repeatedly discriminates towards Foundational Black Individuals, who he views because the originators of the USA. The remark bubbled up a lot drama on Twitter, that it went trending. Many critics claimed that his assertion was xenophobic.

SEE ALSO:

Who Is Kirk Franklin’s Son And Why Is Their Relationship So Strained?

Who Is Brittany Renner? The Unapologetic Social Media Influencer With Tons Of Game



Who is Tariq Nasheed? Here’s What We Know About The Controversial Media Personality

was initially printed on

newsone.com

