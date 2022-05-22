Front Page

Who is the Dallas Cowboys’ Best-Kept Secret?

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive fortunes this season will rely on the old (DeMarcus Lawrence, Leighton Vander Esch) and new (Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons). But, hidden in the Dallas depth chart, a new contributor could be ready to emerge.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong was the Cowboys’ representative on Bleacher Report’s compilation of the “best-kept secret” on each NFL roster. The Cowboys, despite enjoying a 10-sack increase from 2020 to 2021, will face questions about their pass rush this year. Last season’s advanced categories were troubling enough as is and that was before Randy Gregory absconded to Denver. 

Source link





facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram