Editor's Pick

Who is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Best-Kept Secret?

May 22, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments




When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, they did so to much fanfare. 

Two seasons, 48 receptions, 529 yards, and two touchdowns later, the third-year receiver may be the Bucs’ secret weapon in 2022. 

Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Tyler Johnson

READ MORE: Tampa Bay’s Under-the-Radar Signing

At the very least, he’s the team’s best-kept secret according to Bleacher Report

“Over the past two seasons, we’ve seen glimpses of Tyler Johnson’s playmaking ability,” Bleacher Report says. “Behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski in the pecking order among quarterback Tom Brady’s pass-catching options, he didn’t get a consistent volume of targets. Yet Johnson has converted 72 targets into 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns. Though the Buccaneers added wideout Russell Gage to the roster, Godwin is still in the early stages of his recovery from a torn ACL. Godwin’s potential absence at the beginning of the 2022 campaign could allow Johnson to fill in as a starter for multiple weeks…Because of some question marks in the Buccaneers’ pass-catching group, Johnson could rack up receiving numbers…On the flip side, he’ll have to settle for leftover targets if Godwin and Gronkowski (returns and suits) up for Week 1.”





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram