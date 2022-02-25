Who should review school library books? Texans are split, News/UT-Tyler poll finds

Texans are split on how much they trust local librarians and school leaders to review and remove books from public schools, according to a new poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

The fight over which books belong in school libraries continues to escalate ahead of the primary elections. Republicans have targeted several titles — many written by LGBT authors and people of color — that explore race, gender and sexuality.

Gov. Greg Abbott heightened tensions late last year when he called on state education officials to develop standards to prevent the presence of “pornography and other obscene content” in schools.

Steven Jackson, 56, who has two grandkids in Dallas schools, said library books need to stay where they are and that attempts to review them should not be politicized.

“If you remove books, then you’re removing history,” he said. “If political people get involved in that, they’re taking away history.”

Texans remain divided on who they believe should determine which books belong in campus libraries, according to a poll of 1,188 registered voters between Feb. 8-15. But they have more faith in the decisions of school leaders than elected ones.

Asked how much they trust the judgment of local librarians and school officials in reviewing what books are controversial and should be removed, 15% percent of poll respondents said “a great deal” while 30% said a “fair amount.” Roughly 47% said they either had “not too much” or “no confidence” in these people.

Meanwhile, Texans’ faith in elected state leaders to take on the same task is lower. Roughly a quarter of poll respondents had either a “great deal” or a “fair amount” of trust in them. But another 27% said they have “not too much” trust while 38% said they have no confidence.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

School libraries are one of the latest battlegrounds in the education culture war.

The fight over books in Texas intensified when Republican Rep. Matt Krause, who chairs the state House General Investigating Committee, asked superintendents to report back whether they had some 800 books about race, gender and sexuality on their districts’ library shelves.

Abbott quickly jumped into the fray, threatening the possibility of criminal investigations tied to library books and classroom materials.

Titles have been removed from the shelves in some districts, and the American Library Association has tracked an uptick in book challenges from parents and community members.

Conservatives’ heightened interest in school libraries comes amid a broader national debate over “critical race theory,” an academic framework that probes the way the United States’ policies and laws uphold systemic racism. It’s been conflated by many conservative politicians and pundits with a wide host of schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion efforts that academics argue distorts its meaning.

Kent Bass, a 59-year-old living in Denton, said he reads in conservative news sources about incidents in schools that he believes demonstrate a left-wing agenda. Like many other Republicans, he sees critical race theory as a way of making white children feel bad.

Texas lawmakers passed two bills aimed at banning critical race theory from classrooms last year, though educators repeatedly insist that it’s not part of K-12 lessons.

“Our schools are a public school system, funded by the government, where we pay our taxes to, and our elected officials do have the right to have authority over it,” Bass said. “That’s how we, as people, can have input into what’s going on.”

Education issues will likely form a wedge in primary and general elections, with red-meat issues used to energize the conservative base. Observers see Abbott and others pitting parents against educators with the rhetoric they chose to deploy on the campaign trail.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to trust librarians and school officials to review books. They’re also more likely to have no confidence in elected state leaders to do so.

Katherine DeTore, a Fort Worth Republican, says nuance has been lost in this debate.

“I don’t support banning books; however, I do think there’s a certain level of appropriateness,” she said. “I do think that librarians or educational experts should be able to deem what is appropriate for the right grade level.

“Librarians have more of a knowledge base than a politician would. Of course, politicians have every right to say, ‘Well, my constituents think this is inappropriate.’ ”

