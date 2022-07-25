Who to call with questions about your child’s school bus in the Tampa Bay area

The begin of a brand new school 12 months comes with many questions, together with these about your child’s transportation.

Here’s a listing to discover out who to call for information about your child’s school bus. Please be aware: This story might be up to date as we hear again from native school districts.

Citrus County

Parents and guardians with points concerning their child’s bus can call certainly one of the following numbers based mostly on their child’s school:

Crystal River: 352-795-0057, serving: CRPS, CSES, RCE, CSMS, CRMS, CRHS, and AES

Lecanto: 352-746-2714, serving: CRE, FRE, HOM, LPS, LMS, LHS, and CREST

Inverness: 352-344-2193, serving: FCE, HES, IPS, PGE, IMS, CHS, and WTC

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough’s Transportation Call Center may be reached at 813-982-5500 between the hours of 5:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Manatee County

Parents and guardians can call 941-782-1287 for transportation questions or issues. They will need to have the following information prepared:

Student Legal Name School Name Bus or Route Number Bus Stop Location (Pick-up / Drop-off)

The free Where’s The Bus App may help mother and father and guardians observe the location of their youngster’s bus, together with when it’s going to arrive at their cease.

Late school bus messages are despatched to mother and father utilizing the information supplied in FOCUS. Please go to Update Contact Information for extra particulars.

Pinellas County

The District Transportation Call Center is accessible by calling 727-587-2020 from 6:30 a.m. by way of 5:30 p.m.

For extra information about transportation, click here.

Polk County

Parents who’ve transportation-related questions and issues might call 863-534-7300.

To view bus delays, go to polkschoolsfl.com/busdelays.

Sarasota County

Families can call the Transportation Help Line at 941-486-2141 for personalised help with questions on all issues transportation.

To view your child’s bus route, click here.