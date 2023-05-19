Who to follow on Twitter for the best Dallas Stars coverage

Stay with WFAA for your post-game coverage, regardless that. Let’s now not get loopy. Also, watch video games two and 5 on WFAA!

The Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights sequence kicks off Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Games two and 5* (Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m., if vital) will probably be on WFAA. Here’s how to rescan your TV so you’ll be able to get a clearer sign to watch.

Games 3 and 4 will probably be proper right here in Dallas, and price tag costs are not affordable. Regardless of the place you might be, the way you watch, or if you are in the development, there are some key Twitter accounts to stay you up to date with the very newest information on the Dallas Stars.

Here’s a listing of “must follows” for Stars enthusiasts having a look to stay alongside of the newest on social media:

Dallas Stars : This one is apparent. But, it wanted to be mentioned. Follow the group, y’all.

: This one is apparent. But, it wanted to be mentioned. Follow the group, y’all. Bally Sports Southwest : Sure, a large number of native sports activities enthusiasts will have a gripe with Bally, however their social media presence is worthy of following and sharing. Many instances, highlights from the recreation are posted first from this account. Blast out the ones #TexasHockey highlights, other people!

: Sure, a large number of native sports activities enthusiasts will have a gripe with Bally, however their social media presence is worthy of following and sharing. Many instances, highlights from the recreation are posted first from this account. Blast out the ones #TexasHockey highlights, other people! WFAA’s Sports group (Joe Trahan/Mike Leslie/Jonah Javad): You’ll catch in-game reside response, in addition to post-game quotes from the group, from our WFAA sports activities workforce’s Twitter accounts. Be positive to give them a follow and watch WFAA for Stars coverage and research!

(Joe Trahan/Mike Leslie/Jonah Javad): You’ll catch in-game reside response, in addition to post-game quotes from the group, from our WFAA sports activities workforce’s Twitter accounts. Be positive to give them a follow and watch WFAA for Stars coverage and research! Saad Yousuf : Yousuf covers the Stars for The Athletic and is a brilliant follow for all kinds of content material: His recreation recaps, options, columns, and so forth.

: Yousuf covers the Stars for The Athletic and is a brilliant follow for all kinds of content material: His recreation recaps, options, columns, and so forth. Josh Bogorad : Get a super inside of glance from the video games from the Dallas Stars play-by-play broadcaster!

: Get a super inside of glance from the video games from the Dallas Stars play-by-play broadcaster! Owen Newkirk : Newkirk serves as the Dallas Stars radio host and continuously tweets very detailed in-game stats and research. He additionally works as the play-by-play for FC Dallas suits, too.

: Newkirk serves as the Dallas Stars radio host and continuously tweets very detailed in-game stats and research. He additionally works as the play-by-play for FC Dallas suits, too. Josh Clark : Clark is a graphics coordinator and affiliate manufacturer for the Dallas Stars. His timeline is stuffed with nice Dallas Stars content material you’ll be able to need to see: he writes Dallas Stars tales for NHL.com, reside tweets video games and stocks social moments.

: Clark is a graphics coordinator and affiliate manufacturer for the Dallas Stars. His timeline is stuffed with nice Dallas Stars content material you’ll be able to need to see: he writes Dallas Stars tales for NHL.com, reside tweets video games and stocks social moments. Mike Heika : Heika is a senior group of workers creator for DallasStars.com. Check out “Heika’s Take” the day after video games on NHL.com! He continuously stocks hyperlinks to post-game quotes from trainer DeBoer and the gamers, too!

: Heika is a senior group of workers creator for DallasStars.com. Check out “Heika’s Take” the day after video games on NHL.com! He continuously stocks hyperlinks to post-game quotes from trainer DeBoer and the gamers, too! Locked On Stars Podcast : Locked On Stars is the solely day-to-day podcast overlaying the group, hosted by way of Dane Lewis. It’s a super follow for Stars enthusiasts who jam with the audio-only realm of sports activities coverage. Oh, and he is in a following fight with the Vegas Golden Knights Locked On display, so let’s display

: Locked On Stars is the solely day-to-day podcast overlaying the group, hosted by way of Dane Lewis. It’s a super follow for Stars enthusiasts who jam with the audio-only realm of sports activities coverage. Oh, and he is in a following fight with the Vegas Golden Knights Locked On display, so let’s display Dallas Stars Foundation : See how the Dallas Stars are making an investment in the neighborhood via this account!

: See how the Dallas Stars are making an investment in the neighborhood via this account! Sean Shapiro: Shapiro is a long-time Stars creator, who has coated the group for The Athletic and different retailers. He’s recently an affiliate editor for EP Rinkside, and he is written about the Stars’ playoff run for D Magazine.

Shapiro is a long-time Stars creator, who has coated the group for The Athletic and different retailers. He’s recently an affiliate editor for EP Rinkside, and he is written about the Stars’ playoff run for D Magazine. Bob Sturm: Sturm is 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket’s resident hockey skilled (in addition to host of The Hardline from 3-7 p.m.).

Here’s a information for the whole lot you wish to have to find out about the Stars-Golden Knights sequence. And, in fact, catch Joe, Mike and Jonah on WFAA all over the week at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. overlaying this Western Conference Final on WFAA.