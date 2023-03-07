Who will be the final one seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

Houston, Alabama, and Kansas have one seeds all however locked up. Who will sign up for them as the final one seed in the NCAA Tournament?

HOUSTON — Selection Sunday is not up to one week away, signaling the get started of the March Madness and what must be an outstanding 2023 NCAA Tournament.

While the quantity one general seed remains to be up for grabs, it seems like 3 of the 4 best seeds are already locked up between the Houston Cougars, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the protecting champion Kansas Jayhawks.

However, the fourth and final quantity one seed stays open, and remaining weekend’s video games proved a handful of groups are nonetheless very a lot in competition for that final spot.

Locked on College Basketball hosts Andy Patton and Isaac Schade consider 3 groups are competing for that final quantity one seed heading into convention event week.

“It seems right now like it’s between UCLA, Texas and Purdue,” Schade said. “It’s going to be one of these three schools. They have the three next best resumes.”

Purdue spent many weeks as the best general staff in the AP ballot, however a coarse month of February driven them into two seed territory. The Boilermakers are 26-5 on the 12 months and an impressive 17-1 in Quad 2-4 victories, however the 9-4 file in Quad 1 may just be simply sufficient to position them on the two line – relying how they fare in the Big Ten Tournament.

UCLA has been a juggernaut all season lengthy and is after all getting the popularity they deserve. They are 27-4 on the 12 months, with all 4 losses coming towards Quad 1 combatants. They simply took care of a very good Arizona staff on Saturday, main them to a dominant Pac-12 common season name, profitable the convention by means of 4 video games. Mick Cronin’s staff will want Jaylen Clark again and wholesome in the event that they wish to make a deep run, however the resume speaks for itself at the moment.

Finally, Texas simply knocked off a very good Kansas squad and – like UCLA – all in their losses are of the Quad 1 selection. They have two times as many as the Bruins even though, and whilst their general 11-8 file in Quad 1 video games is improbable, they’re the possibly of this trio to finally end up as a two seed.

Conference tournaments start for many of the Power-5 colleges on Wednesday, with numerous basketball left to switch the end result of the NCAA Tournament seeding.