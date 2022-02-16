Who will qualify for the knockouts of season 8?

The PKL 8 playoffs start on Monday, February 21 and three-time champions Patna Pirates are the only team to have confirmed their place in them as of now. Patna, in fact, did it with two games in hand. Another eight teams are in contention for the remaining five playoff spots. (A reminder – The top two teams will directly book a slot in the semifinals while the next four will have to get past an eliminator).

Before we break down the scenarios, here are the basic facts:

Who’s in?

Patna Pirates (80 points in 20 matches; guaranteed 1st in the league stage)

Who’s out?

Defending champions Bengal Warriors (52 points in 21 games), Tamil Thalaivas (both 47 in 20) and Telugu Titans (27 in 20).

Which teams are still in contention?

Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi and (barely) U Mumba

Now, for the scenarios:

What are their chances?

#2 Dabang Delhi (Matches: 20, Points: 65, PD: -14)

Remaining matches: Two. Against Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans.

Current scenarios: Delhi are currently in second place. One win or two ties is all they need to confirm their place in the knockouts. However even should they lose both their matches, they still have a good chance of making the final six.

Probability: Very high. Delhi have beaten both table toppers Patna Pirates as well as the Telugu Titans in their previous encounters this season. But while Pirates have gone on to find a rich vein of form since that defeat, Titans – the bottom placed side this season — have struggled winning just one match and losing 11 since that encounter. Delhi too have stepped off the gas in recent days winning just one of their past five matches while losing two and drawing as many, but this ought to be in the bag for them.

#3 UP Yoddha (Matches: 21, Points: 63, PD: 26)

Remaining matches: One. Against U Mumba.

Current scenarios: Yoddha are currently third, however with a match less in hand than every other contender (apart from Bengaluru Bulls) they need a win in their last match to guarantee a spot, anything else and they have to wait for results elsewhere. That match comes against fellow contenders U Mumba.

Probability: High. The last time these two sides played, there was nothing to split them with the New Year’s day match finishing 28-28. The teams fortunes have gone opposite ways since then. While U Mumba have lost three of their last five matches, Yoddha have won 4 of their last five, and are currently on a 3 match streak

#4 Haryana Steelers (Matches: 20, Points: 63, PD: -3)

Remaining matches: Two. Against Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates.

Current scenarios: Like Yoddha, the Steelers need one win to guarantee a top six slot. Unlike Yoddha, though, they have two games in hand and can still guarantee a spot with two ties. They are hitting form too, winning 4 of the last five.

Probability: High. The Steelers, though, play two of the stronger sides in the competition for their final couple of matches in the league phase. Their first opponents – Bengaluru Bulls are ranked just below them, but this would be their last match, and they would be going all out. The last time the two sides played, Haryana were trounced by 14 points. Another loss would mean they face an uphill task against the team of the season so far, Patna Pirates.

#5 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Matches: 20, Points: 62, PD: 21)

Remaining matches: One, against Puneri Paltan

Current scenarios: An emphatic win over the hapless Telugu Titans on Wednesday has seen them climb into the playoff spots as of now. The next match will be crucial.

Probability: Fairly High. Their match against Paltan (#7 right now) will be a blockbuster and is set up to be a virtual knockout.

#6 Bengaluru Bulls (Matches: 21, Points: 61, PD: 31)

Remaining matches: One, against Haryana Steelers.

Current scenarios: The Bulls are in fifth place but their position is far from secure since they have just the one match in hand. And it’s a tough match.

Probability: Fairly Low. The Bulls play the Steelers, as seen above. Although they’ve beaten them previously, it is the Steelers who are on a three-match win streak. Much will depend on their main man, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who currently leads the league in raid points with 261, if the Bulls are to secure passage to the playoffs. Even a win, though, may not be enough if Delhi tie at least one match, the Steelers beat the Pirates and Gujarat win their two games. The pressure is very much on the champions of PKL 6.

#7 Puneri Paltan (Matches: 20, Points: 60, PD: 31)

Remaining matches: Two, against Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Current scenarios: Paltan are out of the playoff positions as it stands, and faces two tough matches to make it back in.

Probability: Fairly High. The first of those comes up against Bengal Warriors. They may not be in the best of form, but the defending champions will be playing for pride (as seen in their 52 – 21 thrashing of Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday). The Warriors also beat Paltan in their previous encounter this season. If Bengaluru win their match vs the Steelers, though, a win against the Warriors won’t be enough for Paltan to guarantee their spot. Their last match against direct playoff contenders Jaipur will be pivotal.

#8 Gujarat Giants (Matches: 20, Points: 57, SD: -11)

Remaining matches: Two, against Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba

Current scenarios: They may be eighth, but they have two reasonable matches to make it into the top 6.

Probability: High. The Giants will be confident of picking up wins against both U Mumba and the woefully out-of-form Thalaivas. Win both, and they are through — they hold the keys to a playoff spot in their own hands.

#9 U Mumba (Matches: 20, Points: 53, SD: -24)

Remaining matches: Two, against UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants

Current scenarios: At 53 points Mumba have only a mathematical chance of progressing. They will have to turn around a listless campaign that’s seen them lose three of their last five matches but also hope the results of at least three higher ranked teams go in their favour.

Probability: Very low. Mumba will have to beat UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants and then hope for favourable results elsewhere. They had tied with both sides in their earlier encounters this season, but Mumba were a far less shaky side back then. After their first match against Yoddha, Mumba had only lost once in 5 matches and just 3 times in 11 matches after the game against Gujarat. Ahead of their second clash against Yoddha, Mumba have lost eight matches out of twenty and three in their last five.