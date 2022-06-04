Whoa! Beautiful double rainbow stuns sky over Central Florida (photo gallery)

article

Floridians have been dealt with to a stupendous rainbow Friday afternoon – a double rainbow in some spots – to complete the workweek.

A number of FOX 35 viewers captured some spectacular images on their cell telephones and shared them with us on the FOX 35 Orlando Facebook web page. Take a check out just a few of them inside the gallery beneath – and go to our Fb net web page to see far more.

You could assist us inform the story and share your local weather footage and films with us by emailing them to [email protected] or sharing them with us on Fb, Twitter, or Instagram. Make constructive to tell us when you took the image and the place (metropolis or metropolis), and to supply us written permission to utilize image/video on all FOX 35 platforms, and have the flexibility to share with our completely different FOX platforms and TV stations.