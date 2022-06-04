Whoa! Beautiful double rainbow stuns sky over Central Florida (photo gallery)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians had been handled to a good looking rainbow Friday afternoon – a double rainbow in some spots – to finish the workweek.
A number of FOX 35 viewers captured some spectacular pictures on their cell telephones and shared them with us on the FOX 35 Orlando Facebook page. Check out a few of them within the gallery under – and go to our Fb web page to see much more.
You’ll be able to assist us inform the story and share your climate photos and movies with us by emailing them to [email protected] or sharing them with us on Fb, Twitter, or Instagram. Ensure that to inform us while you took the picture and the place (metropolis or city), and to provide us written permission to make use of picture/video on all FOX 35 platforms, and be capable to share with our different FOX platforms and TV stations.
Photograph of a rainbow in Winter Springs. Credit score: James Velez