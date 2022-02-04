Whoopi Goldberg Is Threatening To Leave The View Amid Holocaust Controversy

Whoopi Goldberg is allegedly absolutely heated about her recent suspension from The View.

Sources close to the 66-year-old actress claim that she feels “humiliated” after she was slammed with a two-week suspension following her comments about the Holocaust, reports The New York Post.

Goldberg, who has been a host with the ABC daytime talk show series since 2007, claimed on Monday’s episode of The View (Jan. 31), that the Holocaust “wasn’t about race”, insisting that both Nazis and Jews were white.

The next day, the Sister Act alum tried to make amends with the Jewish community, by inviting Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt to discuss her remarks and apologize, but the move wasn’t enough for some of ABC’s top big wigs.

On Feb. 2, the network’s president, Kim Godwin, announced her decision to pull the actress off-air for two weeks.

“Words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have,” she told staffers in a memo, noting that her decision was not “easy, but necessary.” Godwin called Golberg’s comments “wrong and hurtful.” “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” she added.

According to Whoopi’s confidante, the star believes “ABC executives mishandled” the situation, and now, she’s threatening to leave the show for good.

“Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the insider told The New York Post. Whoopi’s fuming about the suspension especially because “she followed their playbook.”

The source added:

“She went on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and then apologized again on ‘The View’ the next day.”

Goldberg apologized on Tuesday’s episode of The View “for the hurt” she caused “Jewish people around the world,” and that evening, the star clarified her remarks while speaking to Stephen Colbert.

“I thought it was a salient discussion because, as a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see,” she told viewers on The Late Show. “So I see you and I know what race you are, and the discussion was about how I felt about that. People were very angry, and they said, ‘No, no, we are a race,’ and I understand. I understand. I felt differently.”

The Oscar-award-winning actresses’ co-host Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro are also allegedly livid about the network’s decision.

Navarro told The Daily Beast in a statement that she was saddened by the news.

“I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View. This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say,” Navarro commented.

Whoopi’s controversial remarks came as the cast was engaging in discourse about a Tennessee school district’s recent ban on the graphic novel, “Maus,” which details the story of a Holocaust survivor.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” Goldberg said on Jan 31. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Numerous people are alleging that much more controversial and racist things have been said on the show, in particular by entitled interrupter former co-host Meghan McCain.

Meghan herself has weighed in on what Whoopi, “the crown jewel” of The View, said and she’s calling for this to be a “teachable moment.”

“I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don’t believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon,” she wrote, in part. “But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to ‘white people’ is insane, ahistorical, and anti-Semitic.” McCain also wrote, “Instead of half-assed apologies and bringing in experts in the antisemitism space, maybe dedicate an entire ‘Hot Topics’ segment to discussing why what was said was so deeply offensive and dangerous.”

SIGH.

