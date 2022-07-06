Who’s most likely to survive? Big 12, Pac-12, or ACC?

The Power Five conferences are wanting increasingly like a “Power Two” today with the SEC getting Oklahoma and Texas and the Big 10 getting USC and UCLA.

For higher or worse, this seems to be the brand new world order, and it begs the query: With the Big 10 and SEC the clear prime canine, who will probably be left to stand with them when this realignment craziness subsides?

If the ACC loses Miami and Clemson, that’s an enormous drawback. If Miami leaves, Florida State will likely comply with them, most likely to the SEC. Clemson is already thought of an SEC program in all however title. If they maintain on to North Carolina and Duke, they might be alright, but when they lose the Hurricanes, that’s a backbreaker.

The Pac-12 isn’t wanting significantly better.

Let’s simply say it: If Oregon leaves, the Pac-12 is nearly as good as useless. According to Sports Illustrated, Oregon booster and Nike co-founder Phil Knight desires the Ducks within the Big Ten.

However, there’s one other convention that desires Oregon.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 is making an attempt to deliver six groups from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. Oregon is amongst these six, together with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, and Washington.

After being seen as unstable after the OU-Texas transfer was introduced, the Big 12 seems to be the most formidable of the three Power Five conferences hit by realignment lately. They have already got 4 faculties coming in 2023, and if they’ll get all six applications they need from the Pac-12, that may deliver the Big 12’s complete to 18, spanning from coast to coast.

That would safe the way forward for the Big 12, leaving the Pac-12 on life assist. Who does the Pac-12 get to exchange these faculties?

The Pac-12 is at present set to renegotiate their media rights deal, so we’ll see if they’ll get their faculties to keep the place they’re.

This is an ever-changing state of affairs that appears to be the brand new norm of collegiate athletics in 2022. The SEC and Big Ten have reshaped the school soccer panorama. The ACC could have to fear concerning the Big Ten and the SEC poaching groups. The Big 12 appears to be solidifying its future whereas the Pac-12 might not have a lot of a future left after the Big 12’s raid.

A 12 months in the past, it regarded just like the Big 12 can be the Power Five convention to take a again seat, however with their additions of the BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF together with the reported tried additions of the Pac-12 faculties, the Big 12 appears to have a protracted, vivid future forward of itself.

