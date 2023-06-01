Former President Donald Trump spoke to reporters before his keynote speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on March 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump announced his 2024 presidential run in November and has recently increased his travel to Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states on the GOP primary calendar. Despite being the early frontrunner for the GOP nomination and winning the straw poll at CPAC, Trump’s legal woes, including charges related to a “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, loom large over his candidacy.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley joined the race for the Republican presidential nomination in mid-February, characterizing herself as part of a new generation of Republican leadership. Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and founder of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder have both thrown their hats into the ring, while former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott have also launched presidential bids. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and officially launched his campaign in May, laying out his agenda to tackle national crime rates, promote energy independence, and address immigration.
Who’s running for president in 2024? Meet the candidates
