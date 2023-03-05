Why Bijan Robinson is poised to show he’s Texas’ next great NFL running back

Is Bijan Robinson a first-round running back?

That used to be one of the most largest questions forward of the 2023 NFL Combine. Robinson put in combination an excellent three-year occupation with the Longhorns. The Sporting News first-team All American rushed for 1,580 yards (6.1 yards in keeping with raise) and scored 20 overall touchdowns in 2022.

In all, Robinson compiled 3,410 yards speeding in 3 seasons, fourth all time at Texas at the back of Ricky Williams (6,279), Cedric Benson (5,540) and Earl Campbell (4,443) and one spot forward of Jamaal Charles (3,328). That’s spectacular corporate whilst you imagine the NFL careers the ones gamers had.

It’s admittedly a unique recreation now. The draft price of running backs fluctuates from 12 months to 12 months, and Robinson may have to galvanize on the mix to retain his draft price.

Still, he suits the prototype because the next great running back from Texas. Here’s why:

Bijan Robinson school occupation

Robinson, who performed his highschool ball at Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Ariz., used to be the No. 1 running back in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings for the Class of 2020. He rushed for 703 yards (8.2 yards in keeping with raise) as a freshman ahead of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.

He averaged 6.3 yards in keeping with raise and rushed for 33 TDs in his 3 seasons, however he additionally displayed high-end talent as a receiver out of the backfield. He averaged 20 catches for 268 yards in keeping with 12 months.

The 6-0, 215-pounder lived up to the hype in spite of Texas’ 20-15 report all the way through his time there.

Bijan Robinson & Texas RBs in NFL Draft

We discussed the record of Texas running back greats. Robinson has paintings to do to keep within the dialog. Williams, Benson and Campbell have been all top-five selections within the NFL Draft.

First-round Texas RBs in NFL Draft

Player Year Pick NFL speeding stats Ricky Williams 1999 5 10,009 yards, 66 TDs Earl Campbell 1978 1 9,407 yards, 74 TDs Cedric Benson 2005 4 6,017 yards, 32 TDs

We do not see an NFL common supervisor buying and selling a whole draft like Mike Ditka did for Williams in 1999, however the level stands.

Other Texas running backs have had luck on the next degree, too. Priest Holmes used to be an undrafted loose agent in 1997 and completed with 8,172 yards and 86 TDs. Jamaal Charles used to be a third-round select in 2008 who had 7,563 yards and 44 TDs.

Robinson might be in comparison to all of the ones backs because the mix unfolds. He additionally might be in comparison to first-round running backs in contemporary drafts.

Bijan Robinson & contemporary first-round RBs

No running back used to be decided on within the first around of the 2022 NFL Draft. Breece Hall used to be the primary running back decided on closing 12 months when the Jets took him with the No. 36 select. The Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III (No. 41) and the Bills’ James Cook (No. 63) additionally have been second-round selections.

In the closing six NFL Drafts, 9 running backs were decided on within the first around.

NFL first-round RBs since 2017

Player Year Pick NFL stats Leonard Fournette 2017 4 4,478 yards, 34 TDs Christian McCaffrey 2017 8 4,726 yards, 38 TDs Saquon Barkley 2018 2 4,249 yards, 29 TDs Rashaad Penny 2018 27 1,918 yards, 13 TDs Sony Michel 2018 31 3,243 yards, 18 TDs Josh Jacobs 2019 24 4,740 yards, 40 TDs Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2020 32 1,622 yards, 11 TDs Najee Harris 2022 24 2,234 yards, 14 TDs Travis Etienne 2022 25 1,225 yards, 5 TDs

Robinson is now not projected to be a top-10 select; Fournette, McCaffrey and Barkley have been. Barkley used to be voted Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Robinson is anticipated to be decided on within the back part of the primary around. In contemporary drafts, different running backs have been price selections in the second one around, together with Dalvin Cook (No. 41, 2017), Joe Mixon (No. 48, 2017), Nick Chubb (No. 35, 2018) and Jonathan Taylor (No. 41).

Bijan Robinson draft projection

If SN’s NFL Mock Draft projection comes true, then Robinson might be getting extra consideration within the Lone Star State. Vinnie Iyer has the Cowboys deciding on Robinson with the No. 27 select within the 2023 NFL Draft.

“With the possibilities of Tony Pollard exploring free agency after his breakout season and Ezekiel Elliott being cut for salary-cap purposes, Jerry Jones might be interested in replacing them with a potential superstar from down the road in Austin,” Iyer writes. “Robinson is a three-down back with explosive qualities including vision, quickness, determination and open-field burst as a runner and receiver.”

Dallas is only one doable touchdown spot. If Robinson falls to the back part of the primary around, then there is a superb opportunity he’s going to land with a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles, Bills and Ravens all are doable suits for a participant who can be regarded as a luxurious select for the ones groups.