Why Cowboys’ passing game is more reliant on its receivers than scheme

At the start of Week 17 last season, the Cowboys had one of the best pass-catching situations in the NFL. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, and tight end Dalton Schultz added up to an assortment of viable options for Dak Prescott and multiple ways to attack defenses. That situation has quickly become tenuous this offseason.

Gallup would tear his ACL in that Week 17 game. He’s a free agent now. Even if the Cowboys do bring him back next season, there are legitimate questions about both his readiness for Week 1 and his effectiveness after returning from a serious injury. Wilson and Schultz are also free agents. And with the recent rumors that Dallas is looking to get rid of Cooper and his big contract, Lamb is currently the only player from the Cowboys’ core group of pass catchers that is a lock to return in 2022.

That could signal a lot of change to a passing game that ranked among the NFL’s best in just about every meaningful category last season.

The frustrations the Cowboys appear to have with Cooper based on his production not matching his contract in 2021 are understandable. Perhaps it does make sense to move on from him. The Cowboys should be careful what they wish for, however. Their passing game is not one that schemes open receivers on a consistent basis like you see with Sean McVay’s or Kyle Shanahan’s (or Sean Payton’s) system. Instead, it is more reliant on its receivers to win their 1-on-1 matchups. This is especially true when it comes to generating big plays.

I went back and watched all 66 of the Cowboys’ completions of 20 yards or more from last season. What stood out was that these big plays were rarely generated as a result of cunning route combinations. There weren’t many post-wheel, post-dig, or post-cross combos that yielded open receivers. The big completions didn’t come from sail routes or other 3-level stretch concepts.

Instead, these big plays primarily came from isolated vertical routes or routes that were largely untethered to the rest of the play (e.g. go’s, seams, out-and-ups, slot fades, sluggos, etc). These are the types of routes that, for the most part, aren’t based on putting defenders in conflict and making them choose between two receivers in their respective areas. Instead, they are largely about receivers using their technique and athleticism to win against their defenders in isolation.

Below are some examples:

Out-and-up by Cooper:

Sluggo (slant-and-go) by Cooper:

Go route by Lamb to the backside of a 3×1 formation:

Slot fade by Cooper:

More than a third of the Cowboys’ 20-plus-yard passing plays came from these types of routes. There weren’t other concepts that came anywhere close to creating as many big plays. There were also plenty of short completions that turned into big plays based on the run-after-catch ability of the Cowboys’ receivers.

While Lamb led the team with 20 completions of 20 yards or more, Cooper was right behind him with 16. I’m not going to argue that Cooper had a great year. But let’s not pretend he was an average player that can easily be replaced by someone else this offseason. He’s only 27 and is just as likely to have a bounce-back year as he is to start declining. Not to mention, he and Prescott have a good chemistry that wouldn’t be easy to replicate:

Look where Cooper was in his route when Dak had just started his throwing motion on that pass:

The ability to throw with anticipation is somewhat of a two-way street, reliant on both the quarterback and receiver to be on the same page. This is an area where Prescott has improved over the last few seasons, coinciding with Cooper’s arrival in Dallas in 2018.

Like most teams in today’s NFL, the Cowboys operate predominantly out of 3-WR sets. In fact, 51 of those 66 big-play completions came out of 3- or 4-WR sets. That tells you everything you need to know about how important wide receivers are to the Cowboys’ offense. It also tells you that the Cowboys will need to acquire two receivers this offseason to complement Lamb and operate their offense should they move on from Cooper.

Perhaps freeing up money from Cooper’s contract would allow the Cowboys to bring back Gallup and Wilson for the sake of continuity. Or perhaps they could bring back one of those two and take a receiver in the first few rounds of this year’s draft. Maybe trading Cooper would net them some cap relief and a cheaper (albeit less talented) wide receiver in return.

Whatever Dallas decides to do, any scenario that involves getting rid of Cooper likely results in a situation where the Cowboys have both less talent and less continuity at receiver in 2022. While that might improve their financial situation, it doesn’t bode well for what we’ll see on the field. And you can expect Lamb to get even more attention from defenses without Cooper to draw coverage away from him.

Given the other holes on the roster that need to be addressed this offseason, turning a position of strength into a big question mark won’t help the Cowboys end their Super Bowl drought in 2022.

