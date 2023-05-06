Why Dallas Cowboys picking CB Eric Scott isn’t all that puzzling

The Dallas Cowboys and their defensive coordinator Dan Quinn have a particular sort with regards to the secondary and Eric Scott, their sixth-round draft pick out, suits the invoice completely. In reality, since 2016, the Cowboys have drafted probably the most starters amongst defensive backs taken in rounds 6-7, with a complete of 3 draft selections: cornerback Anthony Brown within the 6th around in 2016, protection Xavier Woods from Louisiana Tech within the 6th around in 2017 and sixth-round protection Donovan Wilson in 2019. This monitor report displays that the workforce’s workforce and scouting division has earned credibility in figuring out the proper are compatible for his or her secondary.

Despite this, the pick out of cornerback Eric Scott was once nonetheless thought to be by way of many to be the Cowboys’ maximum questionable variety within the 2023 NFL draft. The workforce traded a 2024 fifth-round pick out to the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 168 general pick out in Round 6 to choose Scott, a former Southern Mississippi product. However, Scott suits the specified profile of the Cowboys, status at 6’-2” and weighing 202 kilos, with the vital characteristics to be a rangy cornerback with the duration to disrupt a receiver’s catch radius. Scott has had forged ball manufacturing thru his occupation, which makes him a treasured asset to the workforce.

Scott is aware of that he should make an have an effect on on particular groups to earn his position at the workforce and earn the honour of the training body of workers. He is happy to place out his absolute best efficiency and is conscious that his good fortune and long term rely each on his personal efforts in addition to the fortune that comes his means.

The Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been focused on avid gamers with Scott’s particular characteristics since he joined the workforce in 2021. While the Cowboys have already got their starters in Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland, Scott can nonetheless make an affect at the training body of workers on particular groups. The attrition of coaching camp and preseason may just give Scott a gap within the transition segment of the sport to be a focus for particular groups coordinator John Fassel.

#Cowboys CB Eric Scott likes the “family” setting of the group. “When I was out there for my visits, I was paying attention to how people interacted… the interactions even just between the support staff and the coaches and the players, it’s all a family environment.” — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) May 5, 2023

In a up to date interview, Eric Scott shared his pleasure so as to add to the “production” of the secondary and his eagerness to give a contribution undoubtedly to the workforce. He additionally favored the “family” setting of the workforce and the way everybody within the group interacts with every different.

The Cowboys know what they’re doing with regards to drafting avid gamers for his or her secondary, and Eric Scott isn’t any exception. Time will inform whether or not Scott can carve out a task within the workforce’s secondary, however something is evidently: the Cowboys have a historical past of choosing the right avid gamers for his or her wishes.