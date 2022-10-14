Why do they start baseball games at weird times?

Several components go into the schedule for the primary pitch.

HOUSTON — If you tune in to observe baseball you’ll discover that the sport doesn’t start proper at the highest or backside of the hour. It’s at all times a couple of minutes off. There are a number of causes for the weird start instances.

Activities earlier than first pitch

If you will have been to the ballpark in individual, you most likely know there’s a lot happening earlier than the primary pitch will get thrown. That contains participant introductions, warmups, and the nationwide anthem. While most of us assume it begins with an ump yelling “play ball,” festivities start earlier than that.

The different large issue is tv. Networks use that further six or seven minutes to cram in quite a bit. Broadcasters do introductions, they let viewers know what’s at stake and inform them what to look out for.

This is an opportunity for the commentators to remind followers — or try and remind followers — that they know what they are speaking about.

Ad income from commercials

f course, there’s additionally the cash. The starting of the sport is normally if you get probably the most eyeballs. As the sport goes on, in case your group is shedding, individuals are inclined to tune out.