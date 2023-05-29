(NEXSTAR) – Memorial Day, seen on the overall Monday in May, honors those that have died in American wars. To mark the day, you can be questioning – how do I fly the United States flag?

Thankfully, we have the United States Code, which formally addresses dozens of topics, together with how Old Glory must be flown on Memorial Day.

According to the Code, the flag must fly at half-staff from dawn till midday on Memorial Day.

Then, it must be “raised briskly” to the highest of the staff till sundown, consistent with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Memorial Day is just one of six occurrences during which the flag must be flown at half-staff, consistent with the American Flagpole & Flag Co. The others are Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, Korean War Veterans Armistice Day on July 27, Patriot Day on September 11, Pearl Harbor Day on December 7 and any day when the president problems an order reducing the flag as a mark of appreciate for the dying of a fundamental determine or others.

Regardless of the day, the American flag must only be displayed from dawn to sundown on constructions and on desk bound flagstaffs within the open. If it’s illuminated right through the night time hours, the flag will also be displayed for twenty-four hours. When the flag is being raised, it must be executed briskly, but if reduced, it must be executed ceremoniously.

Flags displayed on a wall must hold so the union – the celebrities – are within the best left nook. When striking in a window, the union must even be within the higher left nook when seen from outdoor.

While no flag or pennant must be positioned above the U.S. flag, there’s an exception: During church products and services performed by means of naval chaplains at sea for team of workers of the Navy, the church pennant is also flown above the flag.