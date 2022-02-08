Why Eric Bieniemy may leave Chiefs after failing to secure head coaching job

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a critical decision to make on his future with the organization.

Bieniemy’s contract is set to expire with Kansas City, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and the veteran coach has the choice to extend his career with the Chiefs or depart in pursuit of an offensive coordinator job elsewhere. After Bieniemy failed to get hired as a head coach this year, Pelissero confirmed the details of his contract and uncertain future on Monday.

#Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract is expiring, per sources. So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2022

Bieniemy, 52, first joined the Chiefs organization in 2013 and spent five seasons as running backs coach before he worked his way up to become the offensive coordinator in 2018. He helped Kansas City make the playoffs and advance to the divisional round game each year since he was promoted, and led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2019.

Although he received several interviews for head coaching vacancies over the past few years, he was never hired as a head coach. Before the Chiefs faced the Steelers in the wild-card game, coach Andy Ried mentioned a few words on his disappointment that Bieniemy hasn’t been hired yet.

“It disappoints me that somebody hasn’t hired him,” Reid told reporters. “Because he’s so good.”

“I think this year he’s gonna end up with one,” he said. “ I’m hoping that that takes place.”

With his contract expiring, Bieniemy has the option to depart Kansas City for other opportunities His qualifications were also outlined in former NFL coach Brian Flores’ 58-page class-action complaint on league hiring practices.

“Without question, Mr. Bieniemy has the pedigree, track record and reputation to make him a sought-after Head Coach,” the suit states. ”However, despite being interviewed for approximately 20 vacant positions over the last five years, no team has extended Mr. Bieniemy an offer. During this time, numerous white candidates who are clearly less qualified have taken over the Head Coach duties for numerous NFL teams.”

Bieniemy was most recently interviewed by the Saints for the vacant head coaching position, but New Orleans confirmed on Monday that they are moving forward with hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

He also shared a collected response to backlash concerning his lack of playcalling on the Chiefs’ coaching staff in 2020, before the Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

“We have an operation in how we do things and we have a communications system,” Bieniemy told The Kansas City Star in 2020. “I mean, coaches communicate with me, I’m communicating to the quarterback. To be honest with you, I think people are making something out of nothing.”

