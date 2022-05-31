Why hasn’t Warriors’ Stephen Curry won NBA Finals MVP? How stats compared to Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant

You identify it, Stephen Curry has executed it.

All-Star? Test.

All-Star sport MVP? Completed it.

NBA MVP? Yup, twice.

NBA champion? Solely 3 times.

There’s one award lacking from Curry’s sure-fire Corridor-of-Fame profession, and it is not the Western Convention Finals MVP he simply gained final week. It is an precise NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Throughout his three championship runs, Curry needed to watch Andre Iguodala (2015) and Kevin Durant (2017-18) take house the Finals MVP trophy.

Was Curry snubbed? Or did he should win one — or extra — of these Finals MVPs?

The 2015 NBA Finals: Warriors come out to play

Golden State entered the 2014-15 season with a first-year coach in Steve Kerr after opting to interchange Mark Jackson. Kerr re-energized the Warriors, reshaping their offense round Curry and Klay Thompson, and the group went on an unprecedented run.

The Warriors gained 67 video games — Kerr turned the winningest first-year coach in NBA historical past alongside the best way — and Curry was named league MVP forward of Rockets guard James Harden. Curry broke his personal NBA file for 3-pointers in a season (286), averaging 23.Eight factors and seven.7 assists per sport.

The Warriors met the Cavaliers within the NBA Finals in what can be the primary of 4 consecutive matchups between the 2 groups. The Warriors beat the Cavs 4-2 to say their first title in 40 years, however it was Iguodala who took house the Invoice Russell trophy, primarily for the job he did defending Cavs ahead LeBron James — which, if you take a look at James’ numbers, is astounding.

James turned the primary participant in NBA Finals historical past to guide each groups in factors, assists and rebounds for the whole sequence. He averaged 35.Eight factors, 13.Three rebounds and eight.Eight assists for the sequence, though he shot 39.Eight % from the sector.

Curry averaged 26.Zero factors per sport in that sequence on 44.Three % taking pictures from the sector and 38.5 % taking pictures from lengthy vary.

Iguodala, when inserted into the beginning lineup after Sport Three when the Warriors have been down 2-1, modified the result of that sequence.

Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry within the 2015 NBA Finals PTS REB AST STL FG % Iguodala 16.3 5.8 4.0 1.3 52.1 Curry 26.0 5.2 6.3 1.8 44.3

Talking on JJ Redick’s podcast final yr, Iguodala stated he felt Curry deserved the MVP that season.

“I used to be like, ‘Steph ought to had have one of many MVPs, one of many three of them,'” Iguodala told Redick. “He ought to have a Finals MVP. And I used to be like, ‘I am not even actually that good, like, I lucked up and received one.’ And [Trevor Ariza] was like, ‘What?’ And I used to be like, ‘I am all proper, like, I am simply okay.’ I am lifelike with who I’m as a participant. …

“And I am like, ‘Steph received it, like, I might reasonably Steph have a Finals MVP.’ And Trevor was like, ‘Hell no. Are you loopy?’ He was like, ‘Bro, you deserved that. If it wasn’t for you, you would not have gained.'”

The 2017 NBA Finals: A superteam emerges

Following a soul-crushing loss within the NBA Finals after being up 3-1 on the Cavaliers, the Warriors retooled that summer season bringing in Kevin Durant. Not a foul addition if you can also make it.

The Warriors posted a 67-15 file within the common season and steamrolled their solution to their third consecutive Finals look by successful their first 12 video games of the NBA Playoffs — that is three straight sweeps for these enjoying at house.

The Dubs even gained the primary three video games of the Finals towards a Cleveland group that merely didn’t have sufficient firepower to maintain up with the Warriors.

Kevin Durant gained the Finals MVP award unanimously, receiving all 11 Finals MVP votes.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry within the 2017 NBA Finals PTS REB AST STL FG% Durant 35.2 8.2 5.4 2.2 55.6 Curry 26.8 8.0 5.4 1.0 44.0

You might have possibly made a case for Curry, however Durant was the lacking piece for the Warriors that pushed them over the sting.

Durant racked up his factors on 55.6-47.4-92.7 taking pictures splits. Curry’s uncharacteristic inaccuracy — he “solely” shot 44.Zero % from the sector and 38.Eight % on 3-pointers — could have value him the trophy.

The 2018 NBA Finals: Again-to-back

The Warriors and the Cavs confronted off of their fourth consecutive Finals in what would develop into probably the most lopsided sequence of all of them.

After dispatching the Spurs and the Pelicans within the first two rounds, the Warriors wanted seven video games to get previous the Rockets to succeed in the Finals. They then made gentle work of LeBron and the Cavs, dominating them in a four-game sweep.

Durant was otherworldly within the sequence, successful Finals MVP for the second straight yr. He cleared 50-40-90 on subject objectives, 3-pointers and free throws, all whereas being the main target of the Cavs’ protection each single evening.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry within the 2018 NBA Finals PTS REB AST STL FG% Durant 28.8 10.8 7.5 0.8 52.6 Curry 27.5 6.0 6.8 1.5 40.2

The 2022 NBA Finals: First-time winner?

The Warriors’ matchup with the Celtics this season might be Curry’s greatest — and probably final? — probability to snag a Finals MVP award.