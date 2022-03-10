Why India’s election results may worry the country’s 200 million Muslims

New Delhi – India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Social gathering (BJP) has retained energy within the nation’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, in an election that was seen as a take a look at of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputation forward of normal elections in 2024 when he’ll search a 3rd time period in workplace.

The BJP gained greater than 270 of 403 seats within the state meeting, effectively over the 202 wanted to type Uttar Pradesh’s state authorities. The resounding victor makes the BJP the primary political get together in over three many years to win consecutive phrases within the bellwether state.

Bharatiya Janata Social gathering’s Mahendra Kumar Singh celebrates in Lucknow, India. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist get together had a commanding lead in India’s most populous state as votes had been counted Thursday. Rajesh Kumar Singh / AP



Uttar Pradesh is house to greater than 220 million of India’s 1.32 billion individuals. The state sends probably the most legislators (80) to the nation’s nationwide parliament. Its chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, who has simply gained his second time period in workplace, is a Hindu monk-turned-politician who some political pundits consider is a attainable successor to Modi on the nationwide stage.

Adityanath overtly backs his get together’s Hindu nationalist agenda. He denies being anti-Muslim, however his rise to energy within the state has coincided with anti-Muslim hate crimes and violence there, including lynchings.

In addition to Uttar Pradesh, the BJP additionally gained elections within the states of Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa this week. The get together solely misplaced in one of many 5 states that held elections, Punjab.

These elections had been held within the aftermath of a number of lethal waves of COVID-19, which threw the nation’s financial system into tatters, worsening unemployment and inflation. It additionally got here on the heels of widespread protests by farmers that posed the largest problem to Modi’s authorities up to now.

“However the financial anxiousness of the individuals didn’t translate right into a vote towards the BJP, as many would have assumed,” Neelanjan Sircar, a senior fellow with Centre for Coverage Analysis, an Indian think-tank, informed CBS Information.

“Hindutva” and worry for minorities

“Hindutva ideology is at all times an element with BJP’s wins,” Sircar stated, referring to the get together’s formally adopted coverage of “cultural nationalism,” however he stated Thursday’s election outcomes had been additionally concerning the BJP’s “capability to construct a story on points and a persona round Modi.”

India is house to greater than 200 million Muslims. BJP’s critics say the get together has intentionally polarized nationwide politics alongside sectarian traces and marginalized minorities, citing controversial new citizenship legal guidelines, a hijab ban, and even speeches by politicians advocating assaults on Muslims.

The BJP insists it’s true to its inclusive slogan of “sabka sath, sabka vikas,” or “everybody’s assist, everybody’s improvement.”

However right-wing organizations within the nation communicate overtly of their imaginative and prescient to show secular India right into a Hindu Rashtra (nation), and activists worry the BJP will quietly permit issues to maneuver in that path, which might imply Muslims’ rights being curtailed, and elevated violence.

“My worry is, as individuals have a look at what’s occurred in Uttar Pradesh, the brand new mannequin for somebody attempting to return up inside the BJP is to be extra aggressive,” Sircar informed CBS Information.