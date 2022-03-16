Why Ken Griffey Jr. will be one of the Reds’ highest paid players in 2022

The Cincinnati Reds made an effort to save cash on their payroll earlier after they traded star sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugeno Suarez to the Seattle Mariners. Now, with the likes of Winker and Suarez on the transfer, one of many Reds’ highest paid gamers in 2022 will likely be somebody who hasn’t performed skilled baseball since in 12 years.

Ken Griffey Jr., who retired in 2010, will likely be paid $3.6 million this yr by the Reds, making him the sixth-highest paid participant on the roster.

No, the 52-year previous is not popping out of retirement anytime quickly. As an alternative, this all stems from a nine-year, $112.5 million contract extension that Griffey signed in 2000. As a part of that deal, the Reds deferred fee to him from 2009 to 2024. All of it provides as much as Griffey set to make an estimated $3.6 million this season.

Whereas that is not a lofty wage by at this time’s requirements, the Reds traded Winker, Suarez, and beginning pitcher Sonny Grey, which opened the door for Griffey to maneuver among the many highest paid gamers on the roster. The one gamers which can be anticipated to make greater than Griffey are:

Throughout his 9 seasons with the Reds, Griffey produced a .270 batting common to go together with 210 house runs and 602 RBIs in a tenure that was hampered by accidents.

Deferred funds like those a part of Griffey’s deal is actually nothing new in terms of MLB franchises. The New York Mets have infamously deferred funds to Bobby Bonilla to the tune of $1.2 million because the 2011 season and that association will proceed to happen till 2035. On July 1 yearly, Bonilla receives his $1.2 million fee — even though he is been retired since 2001.

Even some lively gamers are on deferred offers. When Mets pitcher Max Scherzer signed with Washington Nationals again in 2015, he was capable of defer half of his $210 million contract to a seven-year timeframe that begins in 2022.