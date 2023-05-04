Why Maalik Murphy stayed at Texas: Backup QB spurned numerous suitors, stayed out of transfer portal

The Texas Longhorns’ backup quarterback, Maalik Murphy, inspired all over the crew’s spring recreation, finishing 9 of 13 cross makes an attempt for 165 yards and a landing. Murphy, alternatively, reveals himself competing for enjoying time with two former No. 1 total recruits in Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning as they input the 2023 season. Despite rumors that he would transfer, Murphy didn’t input the transfer portal sooner than it closed on April 30.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that in spite of Murphy’s sturdy appearing within the spring recreation, a number of groups from the SEC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 had tried to recruit him the use of backchannels. A supply with regards to Murphy famous that with the media consideration excited by Manning, Murphy’s alternatives had been being lost sight of.

Texas head trainer Steve Sarkisian has mentioned that Ewers, who began his school profession at Ohio State, is the crew’s beginning quarterback for the 2023 season. Manning has been considered as Ewers’ number one festival, however he struggled all over the spring recreation and handiest finished 5 of 13 passes for 30 yards. While Murphy is recently the No. 2 possibility, he isn’t backing down from a long run head-to-head festival with Manning for the beginning activity.

Murphy’s determination to stick with the Texas Longhorns presentations his pressure to compete and enhance. Murphy loves the college and soccer program, and he desires to offer himself an actual probability to show off his skills from the No. 2 place.