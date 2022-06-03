Why Myles Turner Should Be Dallas Mavs’ Top NBA Trade Target

As a lot because the Dallas Mavericks would love to offer Luka Doncic an All-Star teammate this summer season, any potential strikes made will seemingly be smaller ones that enhance the staff’s depth attributable to wage cap restrictions. This doesn’t suggest the Mavs cannot be inventive and make issues work if a star participant says they need to play in Dallas, however why make issues difficult till you completely need to?
In any case, a staff does not simply luck into going 36-12 since New Yr’s Eve, then defeating the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns en path to a Western Convention finals look. The Mavs did all that regardless of not having arguably their third-best participant in Tim Hardaway Jr. attributable to a foot fracture he suffered in January. Star expertise is at all times needed, however it won’t be a urgent concern on this specific scenario.
One of many important areas of concern for the Mavs going ahead is their beginning heart place. Dwight Powell has confirmed that he might be an efficient starter in regular-season play, however he was primarily unplayable in Dallas’ latest playoff run to the Western Convention finals. The Mavs want extra offensive versatility, shot-blocking and rebounding from their beginning heart, and Indiana Pacers heart Myles Turner might very effectively be the reply.
Turner is a Dallas native and has been linked to the Mavs in a handful of commerce rumors through the years, together with this 12 months. The 26-year-old versatile large man checks practically each field in terms of what the Mavs are in search of in a beginning heart, however the primary one is rim safety – one thing Dallas was capable of get by not having till it bumped into the Golden State Warriors within the convention finals.
Turner averaged 12.9 factors and seven.1 rebounds per sport for the Pacers this season. Regardless of averaging simply 29.four minutes, he led the league with 2.eight blocks per sport. The second-closest participant to Turner in that class was Memphis Grizzlies large man Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.three blocks per sport. Turner additionally shot 50.9 p.c from the sector, together with 33.three p.c from deep.
One factor to think about when evaluating Turner’s potential match with the Mavs is the truth that he is by no means performed a distributor of Doncic’s caliber. There are a handful of video games the place Doncic is ready to make Powell appear to be prime Blake Griffin, so the thought of plugging a expertise like Turner into that spot must be thrilling for Dallas.
Provided that Turner is about to be on an $18 million expiring contract – assuming he does not signal an extension with Indiana – the Pacers may’ve waited too late to get most worth for him in a commerce. Doubtlessly being an unrestricted free agent subsequent 12 months, paired with the truth that he is coming off a foot damage that ended his 2021-22 season, means the Mavs may have the ability to snag Turner regardless of not having the best of commerce belongings.
The Mavs have a listing of offseason priorities, beginning with re-signing Jalen Brunson, who was key to their convention finals run. However apart from that, buying and selling for Turner must be subsequent on the record. Rumors are inclined to warmth up as we get nearer to the draft, and that is lower than three weeks away. Let’s have a look at what the Mavs resolve to do.