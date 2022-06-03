Front Page Sports

Why Myles Turner Should Be Dallas Mavs’ Top NBA Trade Target

June 3, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
As a lot because the Dallas Mavericks would love to offer Luka Doncic an All-Star teammate this summer season, any potential strikes made will seemingly be smaller ones that enhance the staff’s depth attributable to wage cap restrictions. This doesn’t suggest the Mavs cannot be inventive and make issues work if a star participant says they need to play in Dallas, however why make issues difficult till you completely need to?

In any case, a staff does not simply luck into going 36-12 since New Yr’s Eve, then defeating the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns en path to a Western Convention finals look. The Mavs did all that regardless of not having arguably their third-best participant in Tim Hardaway Jr. attributable to a foot fracture he suffered in January. Star expertise is at all times needed, however it won’t be a urgent concern on this specific scenario.



