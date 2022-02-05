Why should you clear snow off your car

That snow that’s piled up on the roof of your car (or any other surface of it) can pose a danger to other drivers if it happens to fly off.
DALLAS — The snow has stopped, some of the ice has started to melt and some drivers may be trying to hit the road again.
But before you do – have you cleared off the snow that’s collected?
If your answer us no – you might want to pay attention!
WFAA photographer Giovanni Garcia said he spotted many cars driving around town on Friday that hadn’t, which is why he shared this video of him demonstrating how to clean the snow off your car.
As for how to remove the snow, State Farm had a couple of tips:
How to remove snow from the car
- For fluffier snow, use a snow brush with plastic bristles to clear windows. A broom should do the trick. Once the snow is clear, follow it up by a light scrape with an ice scraper as needed. Heavier snows may require a push broom – just don’t use a snow shovel, or you could damage your car.
- Clear snow off the car’s roof before you clear the windows. Also, brush the snow off the front hood and trunk before you head out. Skipping this step means big clumps of snow could blow off while you’re driving, blocking your view or that of another driver.
- If your car can be kept in a garage or under an overhang, it can reduce snow and ice buildup altogether. If that is not available, covering the roof, windshield and hood of the car with a snow blanket can allow for easy removal.
And there is a right and wrong way to clear the snow, too. Popular Science recommended some of the following:
- Warm up the car, and activate your front and rear defrosters. Just be sure to keep an eye on your vehicle to prevent thefts.
- Try hand sanitizer, as alcohol has a lower melting point than water and can help thaw frozen stuff
- Avoid hot water and salt. The hot water can actually cause the glass to crack because of the quick changes in temperature. The salt also is a bad idea because it could cause your car’s paint and metal to erode.