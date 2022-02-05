Why should you clear snow off your car

Pro snow/ice tip!!

CLEAN ALL THE SNOW & ICE off your car before you drive. I’ve seen many cars in the metro that didn’t do that today.

It’s dangerous to other drivers, and can cause an accident, if that snow and ice isn’t cleaned off and it starts flying off your car.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/o23GK9hFq9

