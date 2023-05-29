Why some Democrats are unhappy with Biden’s debt ceiling agreement





Some Democrats inside the innovative wing of the birthday party are expressing displeasure with the bipartisan agreement to droop the debt ceiling and save you a conceivable executive default, reached via President Biden and congressional leaders. The Congress is scheduled to vote in this proposal later this week. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang sheds gentle at the issues of those Democrats. Stay up to date on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting with browser notifications. Enable notifications now.