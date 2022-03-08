Why the Under is so enticing in Suns vs. Magic, plus other best bets for Tuesday

Good afternoon everyone, it’s Chris Bengel. The NFL offseason craziness is officially upon us. Today began with Aaron Rodgers agreeing to a massive contract extension to stay with the Green Bay Packers. Then the Broncos, after suffering a gut punch knowing that Rodgers wasn’t making his way to Denver, went with Plan B: they went out and acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos acquiring Wilson clearly puts them as one of the favorites to contend for a Super Bowl next season. Wilson has a stellar young running back in Javonte Williams while also being able to throw to a strong wide receiver group that includes Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. On top of that, the Broncos possess one of the stronger defenses around the league. I’d certainly be comfortable putting in a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl next season. Maybe you were lucky and placed one on them before the Rodgers and Wilson news broke and you look incredibly smart.

But enough about futures. Let’s get to today’s picks!

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket



🏀 Suns vs. Magic, 7 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Under 221.5

Key Trend : The under is 4-1 in the Magic’s last five games

: The under is 4-1 in the Magic’s last five games The Pick: Under 221.5 points (-110)

It’s certainly been rough sledding as of late for the Suns. Phoenix already was without star point guard Chris Paul as he recovers from a thumb injury. However, now the Suns have backcourt mate Devin Booker and sharpshooting wing Cameron Johnson out of the lineup for Tuesday’s game. Considering that the Suns are missing that much firepower, I’m more than comfortable rolling with the under in this one.

Now, the Suns do have the fifth-highest scoring offense in the league, but they’ll be missing three of their key players. In addition, the Magic are one of the lowest-scoring teams with just 103.8 points-per-game — good for 28th in the NBA. The Magic have scored 103 points or fewer in each of their last two games and the under is 4-1 in their last five contests. Combine a struggling Magic offense with an undermanned Suns team, and I find the under extremely enticing in this matchup.

💰 The Picks



🏀 NBA



Pelicans vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Desmond Bane over 2.5 made threes (-110): — The Grizzlies have been one of the most fun teams to watch throughout the 2021-22 NBA season. Ja Morant has placed himself in the MVP conversation. However, Morant’s backcourt mate, Desmond Bane, is impressive in his own right. That’s why I’m very comfortable attacking Bane’s three-point shooting prop against the Pelicans.

In each of Bane’s last three games, the 2020 first round pick has connected on at least three shots from beyond the arc. In fact, Bane is coming off of a game in which he drilled four of his nine attempts from three against the Rockets. In his last 10 games, he has connected on at least three threes in six of those contests.

The Pelicans also don’t defend the three very well. New Orleans is currently allowing opponents to shoot 35.6 percent from beyond the arc, which is 22nd in the league. In addition, the Pelicans are allowing 12.6 three-point attempts per contest, which is good for 20th across the NBA. Simply put, Bane should have no problem exposing the Pelicans and knocking down three shots from long-range on the night.

Key Trend: Bane has made at least three tree-pointers in each of his last three games

🏒 NHL

Stars at Predators, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN+

Latest Odds: Under 5.5

The Pick: Under 5.5 goals (+100) — This game should feature some terrific goaltending. As of this writing, the Stars will have Jake Oettinger in net while the Predators have yet to officially announce who will be in between the pipes. However, Nashville hasn’t played since Saturday, so it’s hard to imagine that star goaltender Juuse Saros won’t be getting the start in this one.

Oettinger is in the midst of an extremely impressive stretch in which he’s allowed two goals or fewer in four of his last six starts. In addition, the 23-year-old netminder has been steady all season with a 2.31 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage, which put him in the top 10 in each of those categories. Meanwhile, Saros has also enjoyed a tremendous season in which he’s posted a .923 save percentage, which is good for sixth in the NHL. Saros did have a rough start last week against the Kraken where he surrendered four goals, but followed it up with a 20-save shutout of the Sharks on Saturday.

The Predators average 3.1 goals-per-game (14th in the NHL) while the Stars average just 2.9 goals-per-game (20th in the NHL), so I don’t expect a high-scoring affair. The Predators did have an eight-goal outburst against the Sharks, but I don’t expect anything close to that happening in this one. Trust two very talented goaltenders — especially when you’re getting some positive juice.

Key Trend: The under is 5-2-1 in the Stars’ last eight road games