Why you can’t watch the AJ Armstrong trial | Houston, Texas news

The capital homicide trial of AJ Armstrong is about to start for the 3rd time, following accusations that he killed his oldsters at their Bellaire house in 2016. The first two trials resulted in mistrial because of an incapacity to succeed in a unanimous verdict amongst jurors. However, if you are hoping to watch the trial on-line or on TV, you will likely be dissatisfied – the pass judgement on has applied strict measures to deal with an excellent trial, together with a gag order and a ban on cameras and cell phones in the court docket. This is to scale back exposure that would affect the trial’s consequence. There isn’t any information about the trial’s growth to be had to the public presently.

The opening statements for Armstrong’s newest trial have been scheduled to start on June fifth, however have been rescheduled for June twelfth because of unexpected cases. There will likely be twelve jurors, with 4 alternates, for the trial. If Armstrong is located accountable, he’s going to be sentenced to existence in jail with the risk of parole after 40 years. However, as he was once a minor when the crime was once dedicated, he isn’t eligible for the demise penalty.

If you need to learn extra about the trial, a exposure order has been launched and is to be had at this link:

You can practice KHOU 11’s social media accounts for updates:

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube