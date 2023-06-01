Why you may get an unsolicited CDC phone call

After receiving two calls from a host claiming to be with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Linda had issues about whether or not she was once being scammed. Fortunately, she was once in a position to show to VERIFY to decide the legitimacy of the calls.

Unsolicited phone calls can incessantly be tricky to decipher as scams or reliable verbal exchange. In this example, Linda was once unsure in regards to the authenticity of calls she won from a host claiming to be the CDC, prompting her to succeed in out to VERIFY for help.

The explicit query to hand was once whether or not the CDC steadily makes unsolicited phone calls.

THE SOURCES

In addressing the query, the VERIFY staff came upon that the CDC does certainly make unsolicited phone calls, albeit particularly as a part of its National Immunization Surveys.

WHAT WE FOUND

Linda’s calls have been discovered to have originated from the CDC, as a part of a National Immunization Survey. The CDC website online contains the phone numbers concerned on this survey, certainly one of which matched the quantity Linda won the calls from (404-806-4812).

The objective of the National Immunization Survey is to give you the CDC with knowledge that may tell nationwide and state well being insurance policies round adolescence vaccinations, COVID-19 vaccine protection, and different comparable subjects.

The National Opinion and Research Center (NORC) on the University of Chicago carries out those surveys on behalf of the CDC, opting for phone numbers for touch at random by the use of a automatic device.

While collaborating in those calls is voluntary, it can be crucial that each and every person take precautions to be sure that any unsolicited calls won are reliable. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) cautions that any unanticipated calls inquiring for non-public information or monetary transfers usually are scams.