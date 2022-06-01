Wild Florida thrilled to announce albino alligator eggs!

KENANSVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wild Florida is the one attraction on the earth with a profitable albino alligator breeding program. Earlier this week, a batch of 9 eggs have been found contained in the albino alligator exhibit inside Wild Florida’s Gator Park. The eggs will go into incubation, the place the Croc Squad will care and monitor them till they hatch in 60 to 90 days.
“I can not imagine that is our fourth batch of eggs from our celebrity albino alligator couple Blizzard and Snowflake. We’re so blessed to have the ability to share these one-of-a-kind animals with the world,” says Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida.
The common incubation interval for alligator eggs is a bit of over two months, relying on the temperature of the nest. The 9 eggs have been collected on Could 17 by members of Wild Florida’s Croc Squad and positioned in an incubator. The eggs have been moved from their unique nest so the eggs may very well be in a managed setting with a secure temperature to make sure the eggs hatch later this summer season. 28-year-old feminine Snowflake and 17-year-old male Blizzard are each full albino alligators, and these 9 eggs are the fourth set of albino alligators eggs laid at an attraction on the earth.
“Blizzard and Snowflake proceed to do wonderful issues and produce a few of the most unbelievable alligators the world has seen. We’re so fortunate to work with them!,” says Andrew Gilhouly, a member of the Wild Florida Croc Squad.
Admission to Wild Florida’s Gator Park is simply $12 for adults, and Florida residents obtain admission for less than $7 year-round. Admission to the Gator Park is free for any visitor who purchases a ticket to Wild Florida’s Drive-thru Safari Park, goes on an airboat tour, or experiences an animal encounter. Visitors can obtain free Gator Park admission with a small money donation to the Wild Florida scholarship fund throughout Gator Week, Could 23 by Could 28. Study extra about Wild Florida’s choices at WildFL.com.
Wild Florida Airboats, Drive-thru Safari & Gator Park, which opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010, focuses on educating people on Central Florida’s pure assets. The Wild Florida workforce is devoted to defending, conserving, and enhancing Florida’s numerous ecosystem to make sure that future generations can benefit from the wonders of untamed, native Florida.
Contact Sam Haught, Co-owner at Wild Florida Airboats,
Drive-thru Safari & Gator Park
[email protected]
407-957-3135
SOURCE Wild Florida