‘Wild ‘N Out’ star, D.C. Young Fly’s longtime partner, Jacky Oh, dead at 32

MIAMI – Jacklyn Smith, an American socialite and previous type, who used to be in the past featured on MTV and VH1′s hit display, Wild ‘N Out, has passed away at the age of 32. The news was confirmed by Executive Producer Nick Cannon. Jacklyn, also known as ‘Ms. Jacky Oh,’ have been a loved member of the Wild N’ Out circle of relatives all the way through 5 seasons, and her passing has led to deep disappointment to all who knew her.

A BET Media Group spokesperson additionally showed her loss of life on Thursday, announcing: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.”

Jacklyn used to be additionally the long-time spouse of comic D.C. Young Fly, with whom she shared 3 kids. Her ultimate Instagram post used to be a candy clip in their small children, which she posted on May 19.

JANUARY 06: Jacky Oh, John Whitfield aka DC Young Fly and circle of relatives attends the “House Party” Atlanta purple carpet screening at Regal Atlantic Station on January 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by way of Carol Rose/WireImage) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The explanation for her loss of life has now not been published. Some fanatics speculated that she used to be anticipated to go through a beauty ‘Mommy Makeover’ surgical operation someday this previous week.

