Wildfire smoke-laden haze could hang around Northeast and beyond for days, experts warn

The hazardous haze caused by wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia is expected to persist well into Thursday and possibly the weekend, causing disruptions to daily life for millions of people across the United States and Canada. The smoky blanket of fine particulate matter has caused health concerns, with officials warning residents to stay inside and limit outdoor activities. The weather system driving the smoke out is expected to remain for the next few days, and since the wildfires are still raging, the situation is likely to continue. The pollution is causing cardiovascular and pulmonary issues, and officials are urging residents to wear masks. The smoke has caused delays in flights, sports games, and Broadway performances while raising concerns about prolonged exposure to the bad air. Canada’s worst wildfire season ever has left 20,000 people displaced, and the United States has deployed more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada to assist in efforts to extinguish the fires.



