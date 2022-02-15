Wildfires burning in Tarrant, Hood counties

WFAA is monitoring multiple fires burning within Hood and Tarrant counties.

DALLAS — An elevated fire risk continues on Tuesday, as dry conditions, warm temps and gusty winds persist.

Over the last week, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that state and local resources have responded to 176 wildfires that have burned just over 8,400 acres.

In preparation for wildfires, the Forest Service said it has fully-staffed task forces and equipment staged in Childress, Amarillo, Lubbock, San Angelo, Burkburnett, Fredericksburg, Smithville, McGregor, San Angelo and Mineral Wells.

The Forest Service is asking all to avoid any outdoor activities that could cause a spark while warm, dry and windy conditions are present.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

HOOD COUNTY

Volunteer firefighters from several departments in Hood County are working to put out a grass fire in Granbury near the intersection of Mambrino Highway and Will Walters Lane, about two miles from the STEAM Academy at Mambrino. Current information is that fire is headed in the opposite direction of the school.

Granbury VFD responded to the call just before 1 p.m.

Officials are asking for people to stay away from the areas where there are working fires.

There are also fires working near Big Horn, Cactus Trail and Maeander Road, where there is a report of a large warehouse on fire.

TARRANT COUNTY

Crews are battling a large fire in Kennedale, in southern Tarrant County. The Fort Worth Fire Department is on the scene at multiple locations off Kennedale Parkway, including a warehouse.

1117 E. Kennedale Pkwy.

814 Kennedale Pkwy.

BURN BANS IN PLACE

Burn bans are in place for several North Texas counties, including Comanche, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Jack, Johnson, Hamilton, Hood, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somerville, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young.

WHEN WILL IT RAIN?

The way it looks now, the best chance for rain and storms will be late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

A round of storms will move from west to east across the area during that time. The severe weather risk does not look high, but it is not impossible to have some strong to severe storms during that time.

The main severe threat looks to be damaging wind gusts. However, if we get a line of storms, can’t rule out a brief spin-up tornado within that line of storms.

Rainfall totals with this storm system do not look too drought-busting, but we’ll take whatever we can get. North Texas could see a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with more to the northeast.