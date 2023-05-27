Will Ferrell reportedly set to play NFL legend John Madden in upcoming feature film ‘Madden’

Will Ferrell has performed numerous iconic roles all over his performing occupation, and his subsequent one may well be an NFL legend. Ferrell has been tabbed to take at the function of former Oakland Raiders head trainer and mythical soccer commentator John Madden for the upcoming film Madden, per a report from Deadline.

The film has been in the works for some time, and it is going to be directed via David O. Russell, who has helmed motion pictures like American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, and Amsterdam. Madden will inform the tale of the NFL icon, who went from main the Raiders to the Super Bowl to sharing his love for the sport on TV and growing one of the common online game franchises ever.

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch is indexed as probably the most manufacturers, and the NFL “will embrace the feature film on one of the sport’s most beloved figures,” in accordance to Deadline.

Ferrell isn’t any stranger to motion pictures about sports activities. He has taken on sports activities film roles in Talladega Nights, Blades of Glory, Semi-Pro, and Kicking and Screaming. One of the best comedic actors of his era, it is going to be attention-grabbing to see how Ferrell portrays Madden.

Madden might be an Amazon/MGM feature, and it is going to be a theatrical liberate. At this time, the discharge date for the film is unknown.