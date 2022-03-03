Will Klay Thompson Return Against Mavericks?

Front Page

March 2, 2022
Klay Thompson didn’t see the Chase Center floor Sunday when the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Golden State Warriors 107-101.

Will the sharpshooter return Thursday night for the rematch at American Airline Center? The injury update Wednesday came directly from Steph Curry’s Splash Brother. 

“I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch,” Thompson told reporters after the Warriors’ practice in Dallas. 

Thompson last appeared Feb. 24 against the Portland Trail Blazers, tallying 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. He went 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc.





