Will Levis drafted by Tennessee Titans

The highly-touted Kentucky quarterback, Will Levis, used to be anticipated to be drafted inside the first fifteen selections, and most likely even within the best 5. However, on Friday night time, he slipped out of the primary around of the NFL draft, inflicting Levis and his circle of relatives to bear a protracted and grueling night time regardless of being the favourite to be decided on as the second one QB at the back of Bryce Young.

But the Tennessee Titans looked as if it would have their attractions set firmly at the quarterback and traded up to make a choice him with the thirty third total pick out in the second one around.

Levis has a muscular construct, a robust arm, and stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 kilos, boasting prototypical measurement and athleticism. He performed two seasons at Kentucky after shifting from Penn State. However, his accuracy and decision-making were inconsistent, particularly remaining season when he performed thru accidents.

With veteran Ryan Tannehill on their roster, Levis gained’t be below quick drive to accomplish for the Titans who additionally drafted Malik Willis within the 3rd around remaining yr.

Meanwhile, the Lions took Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker with the 68th total pick out after he slipped from his expected pick out. Hooker, who is regarded as the most efficient deep-ball passer within the draft, can create performs scrambling, and is a pace-setter, threw simply 5 interceptions at Tennessee, regardless that he fumbled 22 occasions. However, he’s 25 years previous and coming back from a knee harm that required surgical treatment.

The draft in Kansas City used to be characterised by top tensions, with circle of relatives ties being highlighted within the choices. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided on Joey Porter Jr. with the primary pick out of the second one around, his father (Joey Porter) being a former Pro Bowl linebacker for 8 seasons with Pittsburgh.