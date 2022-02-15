Will Sean McVay coach the Rams in 2022? Head coach remains non-committal on future with team

Well, this is a change.

Following the Rams Super Bowl 56 win over the Bengals, Sean McVay seemed pretty adamant that he’d be back with the team for the 2022 season. A recent interview, though, clouds that outcome.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, the 36-year-old coach offered a simple, two-word answer when asked if he’ll be returning to coach the Rams in 2022.

“We’ll see,” McVay said.

Recent reports say McVay, who is entering the 2022 season with two years left on his contract, could be in line for a new deal.

His newfound hesitance to commit to the Rams for 2022 could be a ploy to put the screws to ownership to up the value of any new deal — or legitimate apprehension to want to coach the team again after a Super Bowl win.

Some speculation from recent months indicates that networks may be waiting for McVay to step away from the team and enter the broadcast booth. Such a move would be unprecedented: McVay would be entering the booth at just 36 years old and would likely fetch a massive deal to call games for whoever would have him.

McVay isn’t the only member of the Rams organization mulling retirement: All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald was also considering stepping away from the game, according to a report before the Super Bowl, but he said afterward he hasn’t made a decision yet.

If McVay decides to step away, Los Angeles may not have an immediate in-house replacement, with offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell taking a job with the Vikings. Raheem Morris, former head coach of the Buccaneers and interim head coach for the Falcons, could be a candidate.

But for now, McVay is still the head honcho in Hollywood. Operating terms: for now.