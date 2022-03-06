Will Smith And Michael B Jordan Co-Produce, Co-Star In ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Get your popcorn ready!

Another movie sequel is on the way! Deadline reports that Will Smith is returning for a sequel to his blockbuster film I Am Legend and this time he’s teaming up with Michael B. Jordan both in front of and behind the camera. The two Hollywood heavy-hitters are making boss moves together as co-producers on the apocalyptic action film’s second chapter.

Mike will produce under his company Outlier Society, which brought us the 2019 Jamie Foxx criminal justice drama Just Mercy and is developing a live-action series based on the Black DC Comics hero Static Shock. The 53-year-old media mogul will produce through Westbrook Studios, his company that is also behind the new Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air and Oscar-nominated film King Richard.

The two co-stars have consistently leveled up with multi-million dollar deals for years, but producing gives them a significant amount of power in the movie’s production and a nice slice of the box office success. Smith and Jordan’s previous movies combined have grossed $12.3 billion worldwide. Back in 2007, the original I Am Legend grossed $585.4 million worldwide so these producer titles are some major money moves.

They teased the good news with a joint post on Instagram Friday. “And I ooooppp… 👀👀👀,” Lori Harvey wrote showing love for her beefcake bae in the comments.

It’s been 15 years since Will’s character Robert Neville was on the big screen, but what better time to revisit a scientist trying to save the world from a deadly viral outbreak and vicious zombies than year 3 of a pandemic? No plot details have been released yet so it’s unclear how Neville will come back for a follow-up film after the shocking ending, but the original screenwriter Akiva Goldsman will also return to make it make sense as the sequel’s writer and co-producer.

There is no director attached or expected release date because the movie is still in the early development phases, but with the double dose of Black excellence from Will and Mike, it’s already a recipe for success.

Will you be watching the I Am Legend sequel?